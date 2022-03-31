Next month our Chapter of the Archaeological Institute of America brings (virtually) a renowned Chicago archaeologist, Dr. Ömür Harmanşah, who has done extensive work in the Middle East. Harmanşah specializes in the art, architecture and material remains of Anatolia, Syria and Mesopotamia during the Bronze and Iron Ages. That is, up to about 800 BC. His research focuses on cities, and the interplay of power and design.
He has shown in his earlier books how rulers intentionally projected their power, and their mythical claims to power handed down from the gods, onto urban buildings, landscapes and spaces.
Among the most famous of these long-ago spaces were the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, listed by the ancient Greeks among the Seven Wonders of the World (a list which included, for example, the Great Pyramid). Some say these gardens were built by the legendary queen Semiramis (about 800 BC). Others say that they were built by the Babylonian king Nebuchadnezzar (of Biblical infamy), to remind his homesick queen of the hills and valleys of her homeland. Still others say that these never existed at all – for no traces of them have been uncovered by archaeology.
He pursues an interdisciplinary examination of archaeology, art history, climate history and political propaganda. He is currently working on a new book about landscape history and political ecology in the Middle East, addressing the challenges brought about by the Anthropocene, with emphasis on landscape archaeology and archaeological field practice.
The term “Anthropocene” refers to a new proposed geologic epoch. (Think “Pleistocene” for the age of the woolly mammoths, up to about twelve thousand years ago, for example.) This epoch, named after mankind, is being proposed as the period when human activity, including the burning of fossil fuels, the clearing of forests and the damming of rivers, have been a significant factor in affecting the course of nature.
Since they may not have existed, Harmanşah’s talk will not be about the gardens themselves, but rather about archaeological fieldwork in an age of violence, climate change and political extremism, particularly in the Near East.
In other words, he’s taking the specialist field of archaeology and assembling it into the big picture of the staggering changes going on in the world in our own time. In my view, the best workers in any field are those who can think beyond narrow disciplinary boundaries into the larger human issues that affect us all. The famous physicist Richard Feynman once said (I paraphrase), that if you can’t explain something to a beginner, you don’t really understand it yourself.
I would amend the great scientist’s advice to this: if you can’t fit your knowledge into the general knowledge, the big picture, you only think you know it. (I have little respect for teachers who jokingly dismiss the students’ query, “Why do we have to learn this?” If you can’t answer that, then you shouldn’t be teaching it, and if you can, then you should share that understanding with your students.)
Harmanşah writes, “The debate around the ecological crisis is not simply a scientific debate, but now concerns every living being on the planet, therefore it has become a political and cultural debate. Historians and archaeologists are asked to revise their writing of the cultural and political history of the planet.
“My project draws on the literature in the emerging fields of environmental humanities and political ecology and attempts to rethink archaeological fieldwork. How should archaeologists work in the field in such precarious times? The recent violence in the Middle East has led to unprecedented destruction of cultural heritage along with local settlements and habitats, and the displacement of their communities. The ecological-military crisis has a direct impact on how archaeology is practiced as a field science.
“This destruction demands that archaeologists either work remotely or perform salvage work, versus the more conventional methods of working with scientific research questions. Based on my analysis of ongoing archaeological projects in the Middle East, I argue that archaeological field practice has largely become a salvage operation. What does it mean to practice fieldwork in such a tense present, and what new kinds of sensitivities are required for an archaeology in the new age of the Anthropocene?”
