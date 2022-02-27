I would like to add a postscript to the interesting article by Emry Dinman in Feb. 20's U-B about our Japanese American friends and neighbors (the Shinbo, Kajita and Ikeda families) and their experiences during World War II.
According to Wikipedia, the 442nd Infantry Regimental Combat Team was formed in 1943 and consisted almost entirely of Americans of Japanese ancestry. At full strength, the regiment consisted of 4,000 men. Eventually, about 14,000 served. The regiment saw action in Italy, France and Germany.
The 442nd Infantry Regiment is the most decorated in U.S. military history. In two years of combat, members of the unit received over 18,000 awards for valor. These include 4,000 Purple Hearts and 21 Medals of Honor. Eight Presidential Unit Citations were also awarded.
Much gratitude needs to be added to the apology they received.
Richard Weller
Walla Walla
