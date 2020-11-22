With the holidays fast approaching, The Salvation Army is in need of bell ringers and comestibles for its clients' Thanksgiving dinner.
Volunteers are needed to ring bells at various locations around town from Monday-Dec. 24, said Social Services Coordinator Monica Smith in a release. The program is flexible with options that fit each bell ringer. For those who don't feel safe ringing a bell, think about donating, she said.
The Red Kettle Campaign for which bell ringers volunteer, is the international religious and charitable social services agency's largest fundraiser, accounting for 30% of annual donations, she said.
"These funds allow us to serve the most vulnerable members of our community, providing emergency help with food, rental, lodging, utility bills, back to school, Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, outfits and toys," Monica said.
In addition, The Salvation Army is accepting donations for Thanksgiving dinner for its clients, from turkeys and gravy to cranberry sauce, potatoes, green beans, bread rolls and pies.
Contact Monica at monica.smith@usw.salvationarmy.org or 509-529-9470 to set up a day for bell ringing shifts and for more details about the food.
"These are difficult and emotional times as our daily lives are changing. I hope that you will consider volunteering this year or donating to help us continue doing the most good in Walla Walla. Your support is crucial and without it, it would be a tremendous blow to our families in our community and our mission of lifting those in need in our community during the holiday season and the rest of the year," Monica said.