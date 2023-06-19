Taylor Jones struggled on the mound in four appearances for the Sweets in 2013, so it shouldn't be a surprise he reached the big leagues as a hitter, not a pitcher.
The Kent native allowed 11 earned runs over five innings in Walla Walla. Jones hit and pitched in his first two seasons at Gonzaga before focusing on offense and reaping the rewards. His production spiked as a full-time hitter, helping him get drafted in the 19th round by the Astros in 2016.
After debuting in 2020, playing in seven games for Houston and collecting four hits and a home run, Jones played in 35 games in 2021, hitting .245.
Appearing in one game and recording one at-bat for Houston in 2022, he was placed on waivers in September and added by the Giants before he was granted free agency in November. Now an Angel, Jones is playing at Triple-A Salt Lake.
