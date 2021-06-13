What a year! By almost any metric, for all of us the past year has been chaotic like no other — COVID, economic shutdowns, political and public discourse taken to new levels. All of this causing frustration, anxiety and trepidation, high levels of unemployment and tragic loss of life.
The consequences have been evident in so many areas of our everyday lives, including community safety and policing. I’m sure the often-referenced phrase “Never let a crisis go to waste” didn’t originate with Winston Churchill, but he sure popularized it. As Churchill rose to the moment, so has the Walla Walla Police Department over this past year.
This perfect storm of issues across the world and nation has not left our city untouched. From the national level with the horrific murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis to local concerns over a WWPD officer’s tattoo, I would assert that the city of Walla Walla and the WWPD have taken positive steps in response to these and other concerns — improving safety, fine-tuning our values and improving equity in our community.
During the summer of 2020, the WWPD chief and the City Council held three town hall public meetings to present information on local policies and listen to concerns. Ironically, the advent of the Zoom era may have allowed many more community residents to participate than might have otherwise.
My big takeaways from these town hall sessions were that most — but not all — area residents respect and appreciate the often-thankless job of protecting and serving. Where we can improve, we must, and we will strive to increase the level of comfort within our citizenry.
Early on during this unusual year, WWPD Chief Scott Bieber initiated an advisory committee made up of a cross section of community stakeholders. The intent of the committee is to analyze the current department policies and practices and to critique and give advice on areas of improvement. I am privileged to participate along with 10 others meeting monthly. We have learned, discussed and advised on specific policies including hiring, emergency response, community coordination and collaboration, traffic control, 911 operations, department culture and differential call response.
We formed a subcommittee to take a deep dive into police response to a variety of calls, especially those that may not warrant an armed officer. This subcommittee has spent many thoughtful hours exploring models throughout Washington state, as well as regional and national experts, on the pros and cons of adopting and right-sizing some of these practices to improve service to better serve the members of the Walla Walla community.
Another topic requiring analysis is how the city budget allows for proven efforts focused on a small number of repeat offenders. This past emphasis has resulted in a significant reduction of serial crimes. The current level of funding stretches the limits of human capacity. Additional issues include how we increase department capacity, recruit diverse and qualified officers and improve upon our community policing efforts.
While I truly believe we (the advisory committee) are headed in the right direction, we have more to do to meet our goals of providing safety to a diverse population in an inclusive, equitable and efficient manner.
To help us in this endeavor, it is time to update the public through another town hall meeting. So that more community members can attend safely we will be holding the meeting via Zoom, scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. on June 30, 2021. Our plan is to give a detailed update on the progress this past year by the police department. State Rep. Skyler Rude will be on hand to talk about the law enforcement-related legislation that was passed during this year’s legislative session. We will also address questions submitted by the public. You can send us your questions and comments at wallawallawa.gov/askaquestion by 5 p.m. on June 18.