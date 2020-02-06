By Bloomberg NewsBy Japan News-Yomiuri
TOKYO — A new type of pneumonia originating in China poses a significant risk to the global economy. The governments and companies of each country should implement all possible measures to minimize the impact.
The transfer of personnel and corporate activities in China have been restricted in response to the spread of the infection. Wuhan in Hubei Province has been effectively sealed off. Directions have also been issued to companies and other entities to stop their employees from coming to the office in other regions, including Beijing.
One after another, countries and regions have banned travel to China or restricted entry from that country. Top priority should be given to measures to stem the spread of the infection.
The problem is whether the stagnation of economic activities will be prolonged in China, which is called the “world’s factory.” China is the world’s largest automobile manufacturer, and it is said that China’s smartphone production accounts for more than 60% of the global total.
A production decline in China could disrupt the supply to each country of a wide range of items, from high-tech equipment to daily necessities. Supply chains extend throughout the world. Japanese companies, whose biggest trade partner is China, import a particularly large quantity of parts manufactured in China.
The number of Chinese people who visited Japan in 2019 was 9.59 million, the most among all foreign nationals. They spent a total of about ¥1.8 trillion during their stay in Japan that year, or about 40% of all expenditures by foreign visitors in Japan. The damage cannot be overlooked if the number of Chinese visitors in Japan rapidly decreases.