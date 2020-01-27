Sylvia Mae Brunner Jan 27, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sylvia Mae BrunnerDec. 6, 1917 — Jan. 23, 2020 WALLA WALLA -Sylvia Mae Brunner, 102, died Jan. 23, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sylvia Mae Brunner Arrangement Main Funeral Home Milton Freewater Walla Walla Pend Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Send Us Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on. Get started! Featured Events Murder on the Orient Express (live theatre) Friday, January 31st, 2020 @ 7:30 pm The Little Theatre of Walla Walla Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Little Theatre of Walla Walla will stage the mystery-thriller “Agatha Christie’s Murder … Read more Walla Walla BrewFest Saturday, February 8th, 2020 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm 15 Downtown businesses/venues Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Walla Walla is having a BrewFest!! Read more An Evening of Elegance: Walla Walla Community Hospice Dinner & Auction Saturday, February 8th, 2020 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm The Marcus Whitman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Help support the mission of Hospice by attending our annual Evening of Elegance Wine Dinner … Read more USSF Soccer Referee Training Saturday, February 15th, 2020 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm Murr Field Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The USSF Soccer Referee Association is looking for men and women interested in becoming socc… Read more Click here to post or promote your event U-B Digital Replica Send a Letter to the Editor The Union-Bulletin strives to publish every letter we receive. To send a letter, click the button below. Get started! Job searchby realmatch Local social feed