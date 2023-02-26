Sometimes the best therapy is a drive in the country.
No matter the season, a spin up the South Fork of the Walla Walla River is a treat — and its proximity to the cities of Walla Walla and College Place is a bonus.
The 13-mile stretch from Milton-Freewater to the road’s end at Harris Park offers a slow cruise past apple orchards, a vineyard and ranches as the valley narrows into the heart of the Blue Mountains.
In winter, Jack Frost paints bushes and trees with icy brilliance.
Snow comes and goes in the lower valley and hangs tough, its icy claws clinging to the shoulders of the higher peaks.
Fog lays a thick blanket over the land. The air is crisp. Sun peeks out. Icicles do chin-ups on basalt cliffs.
In spring, new cottonwood leaves on trees lining the river glow in warming sunshine. Lush shades of green abound. Birds cavort from tree to tree.
A soft breeze blows upriver while snow lingers on the high ridges. If you’re lucky, you might spot a bear fresh from hibernation seeking sustenance in the high meadows.
In summer, wild turkeys strut. Mule deer and whitetail deer graze in riverside fields shared with cattle, horses and the occasional curious alpaca.
Blackberries ripen on roadside bushes. Their vines crawl up dilapidated barns.
Blooms from wild rose to arrow leaf balsamroot enliven the hillsides.
The road curls around basalt cliffs as vistas unfold of the deep canyon and rugged ridges that rise ever higher in a stunning backdrop.
Drive past hardy Scottish Highland cattle staring out bemusedly from beneath shaggy reddish bangs. Pass weathered barns.
Check out riverside cabin getaways cleverly hidden in thick foliage before reaching the enchanting ponderosa pine forest that guards the entrance to popular Harris Park.
There, see kids wade in shallows while parents barbecue and swap stories around campfires. Tranquility abounds.
In fall, a show of color unfolds as trees teach the art of letting go. Gold and red leaves float the meandering river and swirl in eddies.
Flames of bright red sumac dance along the roadside. Pine forest interspersed with hanging meadows climb towering canyon walls.
Whatever season you choose to drive it, whatever mood you find it in, the South Fork offers a feast for the senses.
Reach the author at jeffp557@gmail.com
