With an alfresco summer gone, winter presents food businesses in downtown Walla Walla and beyond with another predicament amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was one thing over summer — the perennial “times of plenty” as Walla Walla Bread Company co-owner Coral Pompei put it — when weather was prime and restaurants expanded outdoors to comply build occupancy with state health regulations reducing access indoors.
The conversion of parking spaces downtown into “streeteries,” not to mention typically pleasant summer weather, enabled many restaurants to accommodate at least some of the customers they would have been permitted to seat indoors if not for the pandemic.
But all the while, as restrictions remain in place with Walla Walla County seeing a fall resurgence in new cases of COVID, winter lurked.
Now, still with only 50% indoor occupancy permitted, they face another frightening dilemma: Who will want to sit down to dinner outside in December, January, February — even if it’s not snowing — when average temperatures will be quite chilly?
“It seems like it’s never going to be over,” said Pompei, who runs Walla Walla Bread Company bakery and restaurant together with her husband Michele.
“It’s totally unprecedented,” she said. “Every year you have your times of plenty in the spring, summer and fall. You save what you can for winter.
“But we didn’t really have a time-of-plenty this year. Now, we’re barely squeaking by.”
The business has been in trouble ever since the worldwide pandemic reached Walla Walla County in early spring with its first confirmed COVID-19 case.
“When Whitman College (closed its campus), we lost a big account,” Pompei said. “The demand for bread continues, and we’re selling out every day, which is great, but an establishment like ours, we depend on wholesale purchases.”
The city came to the aid of the business, as it did with others, using Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds to provide the seed money for streetery construction. With winter coming on, Pompei said, she and her husband are trying to buy a tent and heaters. They’ve tried different ways to encourage business, but the outlook is bleak.
“It’s impossible to make plans when everything is ever-changing,” Pompei said. “We’re doing our best to stay positive. But my husband and I are working 20-hour days just to keep the doors open.”
Michelle Adams, who owns Bacon & Eggs together with Michelle Giannunzio, has dreaded winter since the pandemic first reared its head in this direction.
“We started to think about winter in March, when we had to close down,” Adams said.
She and Giannunzio are prepared for a severe drop in business, which would force them to cut staff hours.
“The year has been extremely stressful,” Adams said. “The parklet most likely saved the restaurant, and almost doubled our seating. Winter is the unknown. We have always been very busy, but we will see.”
Tom Maccarone, who owns TMACS, refuses to roll over for winter.
Yes, temperatures will continue to drop and the weather will be more unpredictable, but why not continue to host an outdoor experience?
The streetery at TMACS is being revamped to include heaters and a firepit, and the railing is being filled to contain more of the warmth for diners willing to brave a winter chill.
“We’re taking our (streetery), and we’re winterizing it,” Maccarone said. “We all want to hibernate during winter, but we’re trying to eliminate that idea and give people something to do over winter instead of just staying in their houses all the time.”
TMACS will partner with Walla Walla brewery Quirk, which operates at the Airport District.
“We’re just continuing with the outdoor experience, even if it’s winter and it’s cold outside,” Maccarone said. “They can be outside in January, enjoying beer and brats. Who’s not going to want to do that? You go to places all around Europe, it doesn’t matter if it’s cold outside, they just do it.”
Maccarone has been proactive throughout the pandemic, with the parklet helping TMACS enjoy a successful summer despite restrictions on the tourism that fuels downtown commerce.
“Nobody handed me a COVID manual,” Maccarone said. “We had to think outside the box, and it worked. Our numbers have been incredible. We’ve been doing great business.”
Maccarone says he is always developing new ideas.
“We’re constantly changing our floor plan, moving tables, buying new chairs,” Maccarone said. “If we can only use 50% of our space, I’m going to use every bit of that 50%.
“Winter isn’t time for us to crawl into holes.”
A change in the plan and access has also been a critical switch for Airport District brewery Burwood Brewing Co. With its outside space closing, the brewery had to come up with a major strategy for drawing customers in during the cold months.
So owners David and Jennifer Marshall knocked down a portion of a wall to make a door leading from their taproom to their brewery.
Tables set up in the larger space with the high ceilings and massive fans expanded the square footage for guests. The business is also navigating a food requirement for breweries by partnering with Hattaway’s on Alder to supply a more robust in-house menu. The brewery will also host food truck Where There’s Food Eat It, Thursdays-Saturdays.
Corie Konen, who owns Walla Walla Pasta Factory with her husband Ryan, is braced for a difficult season.
She credits their parklet for good summer and fall revenues, but fears it will be of little help if winter has its way.
“We’re trying to enclose our parklet, but I think it’s going to be a hard winter,” Konen said. “Nobody is going to want to sit out there.”
But she has braced for the challenge — “We’ll get through it.”
Public House 124 owner Matthew Huntington-Price expects his parklet to be empty when winter lands hard, but restaurants can at least seat some diners inside now — and takeout remains an important option.
“I’m hoping we can at least hold on to the 50% occupancy inside,” he said. “Even though it’ll be winter, and it’ll be harder to want to get out, we need to figure out how to fill the tables we have inside.
“And if the inside doesn’t have any more tables open, I hope people remember that takeout is an alternative,” he added. “Takeout helps supplement the lack of people we can host inside.”
Huntington-Price believes restaurant survival will be especially dependent on the Walla Walla community.
“If we’re going to stay at 50%, that’s going to depend on everyone continuing to wear their masks and follow all the health guidelines,” he said. “This week, with the spike in COVID cases we had, was not a good thing for us. We have to do everything we can to keep our cases down. We’re going to need that in order to stay open.
“If we lose the 50% (occupancy), it’ll only be harder to support local restaurants.”