LOWDEN — This year marks the 40th anniversary of Woodward Canyon Winery, home to the second oldest vineyard in the Walla Walla Valley.
The business was established four years after Leonetti Cellars, making it one of the pioneers in an industry that has come to dominate this region.
Rick Small and his wife, Darcey Fugman-Small, started Woodward Canyon Winery in 1981, naming it after the canyon where Rick’s family farmed for multiple generations. And the same family ownership remains.
This year, however, has brought more than an anniversary celebration. Woodward Canyon is now in the hands of the next generation, with daughter Jordan Dunn-Small and son Sager taking over.
“It’s a big achievement to have been in business for 40 years, but we plan to be in business for 40 more, so in some ways it doesn’t feel much different than any other year,” Jordan said.
“I think what is so special about this year for our family is our transition in company leadership. It’s been really important for us to keep the business in the family, so my brother and I are looking forward to leading Woodward Canyon into the future, and our parents are looking forward to their much-deserved retirement.”
Growing up in a family treading new waters in the Walla Walla Valley, both Jordan and Sager were involved first hand. They would wash glasses from weekend events or spend their summer vacation helping bottle wine.
But who could really have anticipated how far the family business would grow?
“Growing up around this business is hard to really appreciate when you’re young and so close to it,” Sager said. “It wasn’t like recent years. People didn’t really talk that much about it when I was young in the ’90s and early 2000s.”
Things were changing by the time Jordan graduated from Lewis & Clark College in 2006, but she already intended to follow in her parent’s footsteps. After trying her hand in more active roles, managing sales at Tertulia Cellars or running the lab at Long Shadows Vintners, she officially joined the Woodward management team in 2013.
She was promoted to director of direct to consumer sales five years later.
“In my early teenage years, I really started to notice that the wine industry was a pretty cool industry to be part of,” Jordan said.
“We got to travel, meet cool people and eat good food. So for a long time, I’d had an interest, but it really wasn’t until after a trip to Tokyo for market work with my parents that I decided I really wanted to work in the wine business. That was my senior year of college.”
Fully involved by 2019, she was elected to the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance board of directors. She serves as secretary of the board’s executive committee.
Meanwhile, Sager has served as the winery’s resident chef since 2015. He spent the previous 10 years honing his skills in Seattle restaurants.
“I definitely cultivated a deeper understanding of wine, spirits and their relation to food,” he said.
“The moment I decided to join the (family) business coincided with accumulating frustrations of city life, and the prospect of returning home and working in the wine industry just made sense.”
Woodward Canyon Winery has steadily grown into a local landmark. Jordan cited their 1987 Dedication Series cabernet sauvignon as a notable milestone, with the prominent magazine Wine Spectator including it in its Top 10 list.
“We were the first Washington winery to be featured on that list,” she said, “so it was a pretty big deal for us, and also for the relatively young and not yet well-known Walla Walla Valley and Washington wine industries.”
Woodward Canyon helped launch a major Walla Walla Valley industry. But for that reason, with wave after wave of new competition, the family is working even harder than in their early pioneering days.
This year may has given them an opportunity to reflect on their accomplishments, but they’ll tell you that they are far from done.
“Even though we are an established winery, we don’t take anything for granted,” Jordan said. “There are new wineries opening up all the time with good stories, good branding and good wine. So we still have to work hard to stay relevant and attract new customers.”