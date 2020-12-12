What might you say about 2020 on New Year’s Eve when you toast the arrival of 2021 and reflect on what has passed?
The coronavirus pandemic has pretty much dominated 2020, turning life upside down for people around the world since the beginning of the year.
That was what Walla Walla native Andrew Harding had in mind when he thought up the name for a beverage, FU Twenty Twenty Sparkling Rosé, for Nocking Point Wines, an online club he co-founded eight years ago.
Barely a week after its Dec. 1 release, Nocking Point has almost sold every last bottle of it.
“Its name means exactly what it says,” said Harding’s twin sister Sarrah, who manages the winery. “It’s been a really popular one for us.”
Based in Walla Walla, Nocking Point Wines doesn’t actually make wine. The club hires winemakers to develop custom blends, and then markets them to members through its web site and social media.
Andrew Harding founded the club with Canadian actor and producer Stephen Amell in 2012. Amell is best known for playing Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on The CW superhero series Arrow.
The two became friends while working in the entertainment business in California.
Harding left Walla Walla with a masters from Washington State University, and became MTV’s vice president of product development before co-founding music technology company SourceAudio.
The idea of FU Twenty Twenty came to Harding this past summer, after COVID-19 had long been ravaging the whole world, sickening and killing people as well as economies on a grand scale.
He envisioned a sparkling wine that would reflect the emotion shared by a lot of people, if not everyone.
Like most everyone, Nocking Point heard the fully spelled- out version of FU regarding 2020 “over and over again across social media and beyond for many months now,” the company stated on its web site. “For all the reasons, we concur.”
Once Andrew Harding shared his idea to the company staff, it didn’t take long for Nocking Point to set the gears in motion.
“The label would include abbreviated profanity, so we were unsure if it would get through the federal label approval process,” Nocking Point said on its web site.
However, approval came, and Nocking Point released 3,000 cases of it a month before any New Year festivities.
“We are all looking for a better, brighter, happier, safer, healthier, more equal, more understanding, and more inclusive 2021,” Nocking Point added. “Until then, #fu2020. Let’s all cheer to that!”
Sarrah Harding said no re-release is scheduled.
“It was specific to 2020,” she said.
Nocking Point has a tasting room here at 225 E. Aeronca Ave., but it’s only open for retail during the pandemic — no pourings.