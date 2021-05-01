Mainstem Malt, a Walla Walla-based supplier of grains for craft beer and spirits, is tapping into crowdsourcing as a way to grow.
The company's growth plan includes a new local headquarters and production facility, as well as the hiring of several more full-time employees.
It all hinges on a company fundraiser, though, conducted online at wefunder.com, and hopes that a tidal wave of new equity investors will eventually bring in as much as $1 million in working capital.
Mainstem For All was announced April 15 in a release calling for “hundreds if not thousands of folks” to purchase ownership shares that start at a $100 minimum.
“Our idea is to invite an unprecedented amount of diversity into our company as bonafide owners,” Mainstem co-founder Phil Neumann said. “Not just because we think it's the more equitable and inclusive thing to do, but because we think these new owners will significantly improve the way our company thinks, behaves and performs financially in a complex world.”
Mainstem Malt has grown since its 2015 launch, now selling its malt to more than 60 breweries and distilleries around the Pacific Northwest, despite never having its own production facility.
An attempt to open one in Walla Walla was made in 2019, in partnership with the Port of Walla Walla, but Mainstem was unable to raise enough money and eventually their lease option extensions were denied.
However, from its current headquarters leased from the Port at Dell and 13th avenues — inside a portion of what used to be the Crown Cork & Seal building — Mainstem has instead partnered with some of its competitors, those who already have the capabilities, to do the malting.
One of them is Montana Craft Malt, a 50,000-square-foot factory in Butte, Montana, that collaborates with several craft brewers to produce more than 10,000 tons of malt each year.
The end product is signature Mainstem Malt, including Cascadia Pilsner, Cascadia White Wheat, Evergreen Pale and Evergreen Alder Smoke that are listed as “flagship” and sold as far away as Alaska and New York.
By the start of 2021, Mainstem had $1.08 million in sales.
Quirk Brewing, on B Street by the Walla Walla Regional Airport, has used Mainstem Malt in nearly 20 of its lagers, ciders and ales since 2017.
The process begins with malt, Quirk owner Troy Robinson explained, “cracking the grains” before moving on to hops, yeast and fermentation.
“The flavor’s great (using Mainstem Malt), and people get excited we’re using locally malted barley,” Robinson said.
Mainstem Malt has also become part of Water Buffalo Brewery's recipes, on Russet Road just outside College Place.
Michael Rossi, who owns Water Buffalo Brewery, noted “good protein, good moisture content.”
“They definitely deliver a cleaner product, a fresher product being small scale and local," he said. "Their stuff isn’t sitting in a warehouse on pallets or a silo for who knows how long. I also like that they vintage their things so I know which crop, which field it came from.”
A local Mainstem Malt house would benefit Water Buffalo as well, Rossi insisted, eliminating a lot of the transportation.
Another perk? Mainstem advocates for sustainable farming and landscape conservation.
Its has been named a Certified B Corporation, “legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community and the environment,” by a global nonprofit called B Lab.
Every grain processed at Mainstem comes from a farm certified as salmon-safe — the eight farms scattered around Washington, Oregon and Idaho include local growers H.T. Rea Farming in Milton-Freewater and Warren Farms in Dayton.
“It's a certification that focuses on soil and water quality, using wild salmon as an indicator of ecosystem health,” Neumann said. “Mainstem alone has brought over 30,000 acres of farmland into the Salmon-Safe program.
“Looking not too far forward, we're excited to start an organic line and incorporate increasingly sustainable practices into our catalog.”
Wefunder is a “crowdfunding” service, authorized by the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission, for small businesses to raise capital with the sale of equity investments.
With more than $62,000 raised as of Saturday morning, barely two weeks after Mainstem officially announced its fundraising campaign, the company was already getting into the first of four benchmarks as outlined on its Wefunder page.
Each step is said to include the hiring of new full-time employees in sales and business development, while progressing from a website overhaul to eventually a new headquarters and malt house.
“It's definitely an exciting new chapter for Mainstem,” Neumann said. “Folks following us over the years know that we tried to build a facility here in Walla Walla in 2019. That didn't work out so well, but we recovered from it and then some.
“Our sales are up, new and existing customers are leaning into multi-year malt supply agreements with us, we secured an industry-leading processing partnership with the largest craft malt house in North America (Montana Craft Malt), and the craft beverage community at large is finally starting to pay attention to the craft malt movement."
"If there was ever a time for our business to boom, it's now.”