Karaoke nights have started coming back to the Walla Walla Valley as the county shifts into Phase 3 of the state’s pandemic recovery plan.
Walla Walla’s Fraternal Order of Eagles, on South Second Avenue, has had karaoke each Wednesday over the last two weeks.
Ming Court, on East Isaacs Avenues, hosts a sing-along both Friday and Saturday.
The Karaoke Palace, on South Colville, has announced on Facebook it will open in April.
In rural Prescott, the Tuxedo Bar and Grill just brought karaoke back.
It’s been about a year now, so the return of the popular singing entertainment has been savored by many locals.
“We hear from our customers how a lot of people were missing it,” said Kevin Donovan, who manages Walla Walla Karaoke together with his wife, Kay (they also run the Eagles and Ming Court gigs). “It brings joy to their life.”
But the pandemic is far from done, so while karaoke nights can return, they have some new twists ordered by the state.
Like most things during the pandemic: Masks are mandatory, attendance is limited and everyone must stay far apart.
Hence, no duets.
Also, no dancing.
And karaoke night can only go on for two hours.
“I contacted the health department, and they sent me an email saying, ‘Yeah, it’s OK to have karaoke, but these are the rules,” Donovan said. “They sent me a four-page document that listed everything.”
The Donovans are very strict about following the rules.
Who wouldn’t after the early January outbreak in Coos Bay, Ore.? It is reported at least 30 cases of COVID-19 there were connected with a two-night karaoke party.
“We don’t want karaoke to have a bad name,” Donovan said.
Even though more and more people get vaccinated, and the number of cases here appears to be declining, not every bar sees this area in the clear yet.
Kelly’s Restaurant & Lounge, in Milton-Freewater on Highway 11, has not resumed karaoke.
“Just based on COVID and the seating restrictions, it’s just not in our best interests to try to do that, handing off mics,” Kelly’s owner Shannon Hall said. “We’re trying to be safe.”
The Donovans clean their equipment immediately following each performance. They also provide hand sanitizers at every table.
Cleaning eats away at an already limited time frame, giving fewer people a chance to take the stage, but the experience is worth it, they believe.
“It’s good for the health of people, to get out and sing,” they explained. “A lot of the songs have to do with their feelings inside. It’s a way for people to get those things out of their system. It’s a way of expressing yourself.”
The Donovans started Walla Walla Karaoke around 2003, and ever since, it has been a fixture on people’s weekly calendars.
They estimate they lost about $40,000 in revenue while shut down for 11 months.
And it didn’t take long for them to see what they bring to the community.
“The first week, we were sold out,” Donovan said. “We could only allow 30 people in, but we had a lot of regulars come back.
“They were so happy to be up there singing,” he added. “They were so happy to see all their friends.
“It was kinda like going back to school.”