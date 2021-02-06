Walla Walla Regional Airport will be a busy place the next three years, regardless of the coronavirus pandemic.
While COVID-19 restrictions continue to keep the flight industry on shaky ground, the Port of Walla Walla has its hands on $28.3 million of federal money to use on capital improvement projects through 2023.
As a result, Port commissioners have already budgeted 49 different airport projects in 2021. They range from a new south airfield apron to the reroofing of various airport buildings.
More projects are likely to develop.
“This list of projects will continue to be added to,” airport Manager Jennifer Skoglund said. “It’ll go beyond the normal, routine aviation operational maintenance. There will be a lot of infrastructure improvement we’ll be able to do now with money from CARES (federal coronavirus funds) and FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) discretionary dollars.”
The large amount of federal funding is coming to Walla Walla Regional Airport amid a pandemic that has practically paralyzed the economy.
Back in April, in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak, with commercial air traffic severely limited during a near-nationwide quarantine, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was created.
CARES included $10 billion for airports across the country to help make up for their lost revenue. No local match would be required, and the grants came with a four-year window.
Walla Walla Regional learned it was earmarked to receive $18 million from CARES.
Meanwhile, another $10 million has come to the local airport from the FAA.
Essentially a gift, the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program granted Walla Walla with money to fund developmental projects at its own discretion.
The Port of Walla Walla wasted no time compiling a long list.
Nearly two thirds of the Port’s 2021 budget is set for airport improvement projects.
“The point of the CARES Act has been to stimulate the economy,” Port of Walla Walla Executive Director Pat Reay said.
“We’re not paying down airport debt. We’re using this money to improve our airport facilities, including maintenance of buildings and utilities, with local contractors. We’re going to get these tax dollars back to local workers.”
Heading the list of Walla Walla airport projects is the rehabilitation of the decaying south apron, costing about $12 million. The south apron is the site of 41 aircraft storage hangars.
Its concrete dates back to 1942, calling for work on the drainage, grading and resurfacing.
Construction could start as early as this fall, with most of it anticipated in 2022.
The south apron rehabilitation project will happen away from the main runway, having no impact on flight schedules.
“We’ll just have to coordinate with the tenants of the south apron hangars, have them move to other locations on the airfield,” Skoglund said.
The other big project will be a new building for snow removal equipment, costing around $3.5 million.
Construction on the snow removal equipment building is expected to start this summer and finish in time for the 2021-22 winter season.
The other half of the airport budget will pay for a long list of smaller maintenance and facility improvements including reroofing, siding, windows, utilities and more.
Walla Walla Regional is coming off “a year for the record books,” Port Economic Development Director Paul Gerola stated while reviewing 2020 at a recent informational meeting open to the public.
The pandemic was brutal on the airline industry, with travel minimized so as to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Walla Walla Regional Airport reported a 64% drop in its total number of passengers for 2020.
Alaska Airlines, a national company responsible for all commercial flights in and out of Walla Walla, disclosed $1.3 billion in total losses.
The airline’s Walla Walla schedule spent months down to one flight per day before numbers improved enough to add a second flight late in the summer.
Before the pandemic, Walla Walla had been hosting three flights per day.
“2020 was a totally different animal for all of us,” said Skoglund, Walla Walla’s airport manager since 2009.
Skoglund and Port of Walla Walla staff hope for a better 2021.
Numbers saw an immediate upswing in 2021 with several Walla Walla University and Whitman College students flying back here for their spring semesters.
The development of COVID-19 vaccines has boosted optimism that more people will soon be comfortable joining others on board an aircraft, though Reay said it’s too early for them to report much of a change at this point.
Passengers still must wear masks throughout their flight.