Walla Walla Valley and its renowned wineries have been showcased to the world on “V is for Vino,” an online TV show now in its third season, taking viewers to different wine regions to explore history, culture, food and wine.
Like all episodes of “V is for Vino,” based in Los Angeles, the visit to Walla Walla can be watched for free anytime on visforvino.com, YouTube, Facebook Watch, Instagram TV and Roku.
The Walla Walla episode, 43 minutes long and filmed in October 2020, follows host Vince Anter around the Valley as he visits tasting rooms, chats with the owners and samples some selections.
“V is for Vino” released its Walla Walla feature April 29.
“It was on my list for a while to go to, just generally, Washington wineries, and then obviously Walla Walla is kinda the hub,” Anter said Wednesday, May 12, between shots of a Season 4 episode he and his crew was filming in Chicago.
“I’d worked with Liz (Knapke) at the wine board, but the timing wasn’t right previous years. But we were able to make it work this time.”
Each episode of “V is for Vino” is an in-depth feature of a wine region, educating and entertaining viewers simultaneously.
Walla Walla was the first subject filmed by Anter, and his three-to-four-person crew, since the COVID-19 outbreak. Previous seasons had taken them from Napa Valley, California, to Venice, Italy,
By the time Season 3 was released, also including Ensenada, Mexico, and the Finger Lakes region of New York, Anter said it seemed to have adopted a theme with “the spirit of community.”
“It’s not like when we set out to write the episodes I’m like, hey that’s what I’m going to focus on,” Anter said. “I like to see what happens naturally, and what happened in all the episodes we did — especially this year, with everything that happened — when I talked to people, that was the thing that just kept recurring and coming up. Everybody was trying to help each other out, both winery to winery, but also consumers coming and supporting their local businesses.”
The Walla Walla episode includes a roundtable discussion with owners of both Woodward Canyon and L’Ecole No. 41, two of the longest-running local wineries, neighboring each other in Lowden. Anter also drops by the Abeja Winery Inn out on Mill Creek Road, and goes to the Walla Walla Steak Company on North Second Avenue to learn dishes that pair with wine.
Madeline Puckette, the co-creator of the blog Wine Folly, came over from Seattle to chat with Anter at Pioneer Park and sample wine at the DAMA Wines tasting room on Main Street.
“It was really fun to be a part of it,” Woodward Canyon owner and sales director Jordan Dunn-Small said. “Vince, the host, is just really easy going and approachable. And to do it with Marty (Clubb) was really fun too since we’re neighbors, and we could tell our joint stories and talk about Walla Walla together. It was fun to do it as two of the pioneering wineries.”
Less than two weeks after the show was released, Dunn-Small already sensed a wide audience was being reached.
“It’s cool to see it get out there, and I know there’s been a lot of views,” she said. “It’s been pretty exciting to see the interest in Walla Walla.”