You might say Gaby Dufault was thinking a little outside the box with her April launch of The Little Way Concierge Co., a new Walla Walla business.
It may be a little different from most businesses around here, but really, Dufault simply turned a longtime practice into a new company providing personalized event planning and design services.
And she still works full-time as the event manager for a local winery.
“This business venture has been a long time coming,” said Dufault, a native of Prosser whose career in event planning over the last decade went from a Nashville, Tenn., hotel to a stint for the Seattle Seahawks before returning to Southeast Washington.
“I’ve spent years honing my skills in the hospitality industry. Event planning and design are second nature to me, as well as my passion for all things décor, organization and renovation, she said.
“I now get to share that on a more personal level with clients who need a little, or a lot, of help tackling their to-do-lists, planning a dinner party, coordinating a bachelorette weekend, etc.”
The Little Way Concierge Co. has been in operation the last two months with a simple and professional website and an Instagram page. It’s also on the Nextdoor app, which networks businesses in communities.
Visitors are invited to surrender their to-do list, let Dufault do the nitty-gritty, and enjoy the time they have.
Tasks can range from small errands and pantry organization to dinner parties and travel planning. There’s also grocery shopping, appointment scheduling, anniversary reminders and more.
Dufault is also happy to help style homes, decorate porches and dress them up for the holidays.
Prices are listed online with different packages and hourly rates as well as customized quotes to be determined for specialized events.
“I’m here to help people take things off their to-do list,” said Dufault, who conducts this side job from home.
“I feel like this is a service we didn’t really have here in the Walla Walla Valley. It’s a good niche for me to fill. There are services like this in bigger cities, so I know there’s a market for this. And locals are just as busy with work and family and everything, so why not bring this to a small town?”
Kathryn Witherington, mother of two kids as well as the executive director of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, found herself excited after learning of the services offered by The Little Way. She shared an especially cramped Monday schedule, with work interspersed among household responsibilities.
Witherington may have most of her attention focused on Main Street and its side avenues and roads, but she sees The Little Way as a welcomed resource for local households and groups — not to mention a great addition to the local business landscape.
Dufault has joined a growing trend of one-of-a-kind places opening here in the Walla Walla Valley, Witherington said. Another is Up Balloon Boutique, still going strong on social media after closing its Eastgate location. Witherington also noted Sivana Day Spa & Boutique, on North Colville Avenue, as well as “life coaches” (or wellness professionals) who counsel their clients on a range of issues.
“What we’re seeing is more people, particularly young millennials, who are identifying a gap in the market and seeing it as an opportunity,” Witherington said.
“That’s what we’ve been seeing ever since the COVID pandemic knocked everything out of whack. There’s less of that traditional formula, where you find a storefront or a comfortable job you can hold onto, a paycheck you can count on, for 30 years. We’re seeing young millennials, who are tech savvy, being more of an entrepreneurial group.”
Sivana Day Spa & Boutique opened in October 2019, and from its location in the Showroom on Coville, it offers a variety of cosmetic body and skin treatments such as facials, massage and waxing.
The Walla Walla Valley is also home to multiple life coaches, each practicing their counseling services independently. Ian Gregoire is one, having started here just last year.
“It is the best kept secret in the world,” he said of life coaching. His appointments might be just over the phone or in person somewhere downtown. And he markets on social media, drawing new clients through word of mouth.
Up Balloon started in 2012 from the home of Amber Clark. Having since moved operations from a little shop on her property to the current workspace on Isaacs, she assembles and delivers colorful and lively decorations custom made to suit a variety of events.
“I was looking for something to do creatively,” Clark said. “I had just returned from my high school reunion in the Midwest and had loved a balloon shop that had opened there when I was in junior-high school.
“I had seen that they expanded into a much larger space and were doing a great business. I returned to my desk job and realized I needed something else. I decided to google ‘balloon decor,’ and the wheels started turning.”
Businesses slowed to a grinding halt last year, like most everything else due to the pandemic, and social gatherings essentially disappeared, so the inventive Clark switched from balloons to house plants with the opening of SoHome Collective on Boyer Avenue.
But as COVID-19 case numbers have gradually declined this year with the introduction of vaccinations, and conditions improved in time for this spring and summer, Clark has found herself busy again with balloons.
“Yes, Up Balloon Boutique is going strong again,” she said. “Stronger than before, as people are wanting to celebrate. July and August have always been our slower months, but it won’t be this year. We already have more bookings than usual.”