There was a time when motorists could pull in for a fuel stop and ask for attendants to fill ‘er up and check the tires and oil.
Those places were called full-service gas stations. Most had a garage and at least one mechanic on hand who could perform regular maintenance or light repairs that wouldn’t cost a whole lot, if anything.
They used to dot the Walla Walla area landscape, but are now very rare novelties, replaced by fuel stops where garage areas and mechanics have been replaced by mini-marts and retail clerks.
“They’re a dying breed,” said Jim Brown, whose family owns both Ralph & Mike’s on Isaacs Avenue and Main Street Conoco in Walla Walla. “There was a time when we had lots of them, but now car dealerships would rather see you go back to them for the repair work.”
His stations have remained places where many locals go for an oil change or routine fixes, a new set of tires, and leave with a full tank of gas — and some money left in their wallet.
For food and drinks, motorists will have to go elsewhere.
“They’re still doing well,” Brown said of the stations. “There’s no reason to mess with something that’s already working for us.”
College Place also still has a service station: Beeline Auto Center, at 1205 S. College Ave.
Owner Dan Ward said there were eight service stations within the College Place city limits when his parents opened Beeline in 1958.
It started as a small Texaco on the southwest corner of Fourth Street and College Avenue, before relocating to its current spot in 1961.
“Old-school service stations have gone by the wayside, along with drive-in theaters and local diners,” Ward said. “It’s another piece of Americana. They were getting replaced by standalone repair shops, where that’s all they do.”
However, Beeline has stayed in operation for more than 60 years with much more than basic maintenance and light repairs.
In addition to being a downtown gas station, Beeline has a team of certified technicians with updated electronic diagnostic equipment to handle more than an oil change or a light repair. It also offers 24-hour towing.
“This is the longest continuous operation at the same location, under the same independent ownership and management in the state, and in the Pacific Northwest,” Ward said. “To think there’s no longer any demand for this kind of business is completely wrong.”
Nevertheless, full-service gas stations are rare nowadays.
Jake and Phyllis Brown, who opened Main Street Conoco in 1966, say Walla Walla had several dozen stations around the city at the time. There seemed to be at least one at every intersection.
Ralph Oertel and his son, Mike, had already worked at the Main Street Conoco when they decided to start a service station of their own on Isaacs Avenue in 1980.
Thirty-six years later — in 2016, long after Ralph had passed away — Mike retired and sold it to the Browns.
By then, service stations in Walla Walla had all but vanished.
“Everybody was going with a C store (convenience store),” Phyllis Brown said.
The automobile maintenance industry had already begun to change by the time the Oertels started their service station in 1980.
As late as 1974, the average price for a gallon of gas was 39 cents — about $1.50 today with inflation factored in.
By 1980, however, the average price had more than doubled. Stations had to adjust or go out of business.
Most of the survivors found a steady flow of income from the sale of more on-the-go items: snacks, cigarettes, lottery tickets, little toys for the kids, and other small retail.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports nearly 90% of the nation’s 133,000 fueling stations today are combined with convenience or food mart stores.
Meanwhile, cars have become increasingly complex machines, perhaps too much for a typical service station mechanic with basic tools.
Jim Brown says modern automobile technology has made service station mechanics practically obsolete. Thus, C stores have replaced repair garages.
“Cars are a lot more electronic, more computer oriented, to the point where normal mechanics aren’t equipped to do a whole lot,” Jim Brown said. “To afford that kind of stuff, you have to be a dealership.”
Despite all the changes, the Browns never considered turning either of their Walla Walla service stations into C stores. They do, however, have a C store and do not service cars at their Milton-Freewater Conoco downtown on Highway 11.
Their Walla Walla stations have continued to serve a loyal customer base.
Ralph & Mike’s was busy this year even though Isaacs Avenue was torn up and often closed for city road construction projects.
“It affected us a little bit, but not as much as we expected,” Jim Brown said. “We’ve got really loyal customers who have been going there for years, and they fought through all the congestion to get there.”