Give Rosendo Guizar a challenge and an opportunity to see it through, then watch him succeed.
Such has been his modus operandi since his youth in the Yakima Valley and now in Walla Walla, where he has risen in the ranks to his recent promotion as chief credit officer at Baker Boyer Bank.
To him, personal success is measured by helping others succeed, something he’s done for 25 years in Walla Walla’s business community.
He began working at Baker Boyer in 1996 and since then, he has helped countless local businesses acquire funds to get started or expand their operations.
“Rosendo’s dedication to small family businesses throughout our region makes him uniquely qualified to work with clients to find solutions for their businesses,” Baker Boyer president and CEO Mark Kajita stated when the bank promoted Guizar him to his vice president position this month.
“We at Baker Boyer feel fortunate to have someone with such integrity and dedication represent us in our communities.”
Most recently, as the bank’s senior credit administrator, Guizar coordinated the bank’s Paycheck Protection Program.
PPP came about with the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, to help businesses continue paying their employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This was all new,’ Guizar said. “There were so many questions. Are we going to participate? Who’s going to do what? What are the rules? The rules were confusing. We had to coordinate all this, and decide when Baker Boyer would pull the trigger on the bank’s participation.”
The first round of PPP saw Baker Boyer issue $44 million in loans to 328 local businesses. The bank has now started its second round of PPP, and Guizar sees opportunities to help more local businesses.
Half of the loans in the first round have been forgiven under the federal act.
“That’s money that went right back into the community,” Guizar said. “The majority of it went to Walla Walla businesses, places that were struggling to keep themselves alive.”
Ironically, banking was perhaps the last thing on Guizar’s mind in 1994 when he graduated from Whitman College with a degree in biology and chemistry.
Just going to college had been a major accomplishment.
Growing up in the Yakima Valley — he was born in Mexico and immigrated to Washington with his family when he was 3 — Guizar labored year round on farms and orchards while in school.
Academics were low priority in his hard-working family, Guizar said. But by his senior year at Grandview High School, after picking asparagus, apples, cherries and hops in Yakima Valley fields all his childhood, his only real ambition was an indoor job.
“College wasn’t even a pipe dream,” Guizar said. “What I really wanted was some kind of a job inside a building, like a cashier.”
However, Guizar had already developed a competitive fire that would fuel him to great accomplishments.
Getting better grades than classmates was what powered Guizar. It helped that he had always loved reading as a kid.
“That set a foundation,” Guizar said. “A lot of the books we were assigned to read I had already read.”
School librarian Darcy Ahlquist asked Guizar to finally begin thinking about college his senior year at Grandview.
A Whitman alumn, she even drove him here for a tour of the campus. Guizar enrolled at the private Walla Walla college the next year on a full scholarship.
“If not for (Ahlquist), there’s no way I would have attended college,” Guizar said.
That competitiveness, which had powered Guizar to college, later got him started at Baker Boyer.
The bank advertised for a commercial loan assistant in 1996, and Guizar got an interview despite having taken just one course in economics while at Whitman.
More than a year after graduating with a bachelor of science in biology and chemistry, that coveted indoor job had been elusive.
Guizar had worked as a teacher’s assistant and gotten some entry level lab jobs, but it got to the point where he was preparing to join the military had Baker Boyer not hired him.
“I was grossly unqualified for the bank position,” he said. However, Guizar was asked at the end of his interview if he had any final remarks.
“I said something to the effect that I will learn fast, and then I made some crazy guarantee that if they hired me, they would never regret it.”
Now a Baker Boyer vice president 25 years later, Guizar is responsible for the bank’s entire commercial and consumer lending portfolio.
Advising small business owners was mostly what Guizar did his first 18-19 years as his indoor job turned into his career.
“I was helping a lot of business owners obtain loans,” Guizar said. “But in addition, I wanted people to understand the process, making it so it wasn’t so onerous, explaining to them the kind of documentation they would need. I spent close to two decades doing that, and I worked a lot of loans over that time.”
His education never stopped.
Guizar started a businesses of his own in construction, home remodeling and cleaning while working at Baker Boyer.
“It was very helpful owning small businesses,” said Guizar, who graduated from the University of Colorado School of Banking in 2003 after completing the three-year program.
“I came to know all the ins and outs for a small business owner. I think a lot of people were surprised at how much I knew.”