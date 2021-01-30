Port of Walla Walla and Port of Columbia County commissioners have adopted economic development plans for 2021, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mind.
The annual Port of Walla Walla plan, revised each year with the goal of enhancing the county’s economic health and retaining or creating living-wage jobs, begins its 2021 installment by recognizing lessons learned in 2020.
“The economic development environment has undergone some major significant changes, and the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic will be immense,” the document states in its second paragraph. “The economic prosperity that Walla Walla County has experienced over the past decades can no longer be assumed.”
Port commissioners adopted the 2021 plan with a unanimous vote during their meeting Thursday, after drafts had been circulated throughout the county, inviting public input.
“This has been a critical year as far as business retention,” Port commissioner Ron Dunning said. “The Port and the community has had to really step forward to help retain businesses. This is a difficult road, and we’re working hard.”
The Port of Walla Walla bases its plan each year on six elements. They include small business development; existing business retention and expansion; business recruitment, marketing and advertising; site and infrastructure development; economic profiling; economic development advocacy.
Site and infrastructure development for 2021 was the most different from last year, with the plan showing a new slate of projects. But other elements have been adjusted to involve changes brought about by the pandemic.
Existing business retention and expansion includes providing Port staff services to ensure efficient delivery of authorized government grants for local businesses affected by COVID-19.
The plan follows with the establishment of an Economic Recovery Task Force to advise on economic stabilization and recovery strategies. The task forces would consist of business, education, healthcare, nonprofits, labor and government leaders.
Next, the plan talks about partnering with local providers such as the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce and others on virtual resources, toolkits, webinars, and business counseling for dealing with the economic fallout from the pandemic.
As for business recruitment, marketing and advertising, the 2021 plan points out “the global COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the demand for more data centers and cloud storage as companies and workers transitioned to working remotely.”
Meanwhile, Port of Columbia County commissioners have adopted their own 2021 Economic Development Plan.
The plan includes a list of Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy projects, mostly in and around Dayton and Starbuck.
Affordable housing, assisted living, broadband improvements and the Touchet Valley Trail were voted the 2021 top priority projects by those in attendance via Zoom on Dec. 16 for the Port’s annual community and economic development presentation.
It was open to the public, and 57 people logged in to watch.
Following a review of 2020, with updated economic indicators, the Port invited participants to vote for the three projects they deemed most important. Affordable housing and assisted living was voted the top priority.
“It’s been a lingering problem here,” Port executive director Jennie Dickinson said. “The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated it.”
Each year, the annual meeting has served as an “unscientific” way for the Port to go beyond its board room and gauge public feelings.
“I am stressing unscientific because it is just that — an unscientific way to gather input,” Dickinson said. “It is meant to gather input from, and provide information for, the people out in the arena doing the hard work.”
Projects for 2021 ranged from Main Street business redevelopment to the improvement of school facilities to a community activities center.
The coronavirus pandemic may have changed the economic landscape, but affordable housing continued to top the votes.
“We were able to accomplish some things (in 2020),” Dickinson said. “It was different from any other year, but we still have a broad economic development focus that we will continue to work on. We will support the work of the city on affordable housing in any way we can as it impacts our economic development work directly.”
Broadband improvements closely followed affordable housing in the final votes.
The Port had hoped to get started on broadband improvements in 2020. It was one of 29 applicants for a grant from the state Public Works Board, but missed the cut when only seven recipients were announced in late October.
Dickinson has stated the Port will try again with another round of state funding expected this summer.
“The pandemic has only heightened the need for better internet service here, so that will be a focus of the Port’s work,” Dickinson said.