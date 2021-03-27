The last week brought cheer to a lot of Walla Walla business owners.
Monday, March 22, after more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, there finally seemed good reason to be optimistic as the entire state advanced to Phase 3 of its recovery plan.
Retail stores and restaurants could start doing twice as much business, with the number of people permitted indoors doubling from 25% to 50% building capacity.
Around the same time, last Saturday was the first official day of spring, signaling the approach of tourists and historically better days for local commerce.
Add in the growing number of people getting vaccinated since the start of 2021, and Walla Walla has momentum on its side.
“There’s a lot that has raised business moods this month,” Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn WItherington said, listing “Phase 3, warmer weather, busier downtown foot traffic.”
El Sombrero, on North Second Avenue, has already seen more customers.
“Yeah, it’s helped a lot now that we’ve passed the 25% limit,” El Sombrero manager Carlos Arceo said. “I mean, we’re still keeping the social distancing — that’s just what you have to do. But we’ve still noticed a really nice increase in the business we’re doing.”
Adding to the positive vibes downtown, AK’s Mercado opened its Main Street location March 15 (barely a week ahead of the Phase 3 move).
“It’s kinda nice,” owner Andreae Bopp said. “Obviously we didn’t plan the timing on that, but it just worked out. We were able to open and put more people in here than what we had initially planned on going in, so it’s kind of a bonus to us.”
And for the rest of the greater Walla Walla Valley, was this week a turning point? In Columbia County, for example, this has been a return to what was OK for many months last year, when they were in Phase 3 of the earlier recovery plan and 50% capacity was allowed.
But by November, an increasing number of COVID-19 cases sent the state into retreat, and another massive shutdown was ordered. In Walla Walla, Witherington reported nine downtown business closures by the end of 2020.
Others were hanging on.
“I’m frustrated,” Jason Hutchinson, who owns Big House Brew Pub on South Palouse Street, said at around the start of 2021 while Walla Walla was still in Phase 1 of the state’s revised recovery plan. “There’s been all this start and stop. I’ve been closed for five months during all this.”
But the latest trends tell Witherington that the Walla Walla business landscape could go in the other direction this time.
The nine permanent closures have since been replaced by 14 new openings. Existing businesses that survived an especially dormant winter now look to bounce back strong. And it helps that Walla Walla is in Phase 3.
Are locals poised to capitalize on it?
“Tentatively, yes,” Witherington said. “I think it’s a turning point for downtown and for our community at large. Both an economic turning point and a heath turning point.”
And people have learned their lessons from last year.
The pandemic is still far from over.
“And that said, we’re still following the same restrictions,” Witherington said. “It’s still really important to be vigilant and mask up and keep that social distance, all those other measures that have been put in place.”