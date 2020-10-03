Wildlings Co. is more than a brand new baby and children’s clothing retailer inside the Showroom on Colville.
For Kelsey Palomino, it’s her dream come true.
After a year of bouncing from fairs to farmers markets and other events around the Walla Walla Valley — its popularity growing along the way — Wildings Co. officially became a permanent store just off Main Street on Thursday morning with its long awaited grand opening at 130 E Rose St., Suite 105.
“This whole idea came to me (six years ago) when I was pregnant with my son,” Palomino said, standing next to her sister and business partner Amanda Trejo-Perez.
“It was really hard to find fashionable clothing for young children that weren’t completely covered in graphics. We wanted something unique for our kids.”
Wildlings Co. is open Wednesday-Friday from noon-6 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
For now, the sisters are balancing store operations with other jobs — Palomino is also a hair stylist, and Trejo-Perez works full time with the Blue Mountain Action Council as an outreach organizer — not to mention both are parents.
Nevertheless, Palomino and Trejo-Perez want to let other parents consider some alternatives in outfitting their kids.
“Everyone has been excited to have a different place to shop, a different style,” Palomino said. “You certainly can tell this difference from what we carry here and what you might find at a franchise department store.”
And keep coming back, the sisters said, because the options at Wildlings Co. will change.
Palomino and Trejo-Perez are always looking for new styles, with their eyes on supporting local providers.
“We’re really wanting to head in that direction,” Palomino said.
The idea of a store came only after Palomino had dabbled in making crafts about six years ago.
Trejo-Perez would join Palomino at the craft shows, and eventually the sisters partnered to create Wildlings Co.
“I started by kind of making my own designs,” Palomino said. “We don’t sew ourselves now because we don’t have the time for time, but it all started with me doing little crafts.”
Palomino found her artistic nature.
“I would make crochet hats for little kids, scarves, accessories, head bands,” Palomino said. “It was kind of more of a hobby at the time.”
Trejo-Perez sensed Palomino wanted to go somewhere with her talent.
Where, exactly, wasn’t clear at that point.
“She wanted more than just the arts and crafts part of it, the accessories part of the clothing,” Trejo-Perez said. “She started looking into making things, but that’s just too much work — and being pregnant, and with a 3-year-old that time, it’s just too much.”
That’s about when Palomino considered retail.
It was a new world.
“I started looking at opening an online boutique,” Palomino said. “It was kind of hard to market myself because I didn’t have any sort of business background. Everything that I’ve done has been self taught.”
Business got off to a modest start, a few items offered online through Facebook, but soon Palomino grew comfortable enough to begin Wildlings Co. in January 2019 as a “pop up” boutique — while she continued to make crafts on the side.
Palomino contacted the makers of unique clothes she already liked buying for her kids, offered to sell their merchandise herself and gathered a good-sized inventory.
Wildlings Co. soon showed up in vending booths at fairs, farmers markets and other large social gatherings.
“I remember the first event that I did, I got a lot of really good feedback from the community,” Palomino said. “People were like, ‘Oh my gosh, these are the type of things we saw on Instagram, but you can’t find those anywhere.’”
With early positive feedback came confidence for the duo.
“Why aren’t we doing something bigger with this?” Trejo-Perez found herself asking. “We really need to get rid of that fear — is it going to work? We don’t have money. So I started pushing a little more to Palomino. Let’s partner up. Let’s do this. We can do this together.”
Wildlings Co. was a hit at the 2019 Fair & Frontier Days here at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, and the event served as a springboard.
“That’s when we knew that this is what we needed to do,” Palomino said. “The feedback was just amazing.”
From the 2019 fair, Palomino and Trejo-Perez decided Wildlings Co. would become a permanent store by 2021.
They beat the plan by a full year — “and during a pandemic,” Palomino added.
“It says even more,” she continued. “I feel like, if we can make it during a pandemic, this is going to make it for a very long time.”
If not for the coronavirus, however, Wildlings Co. might still be a pop-up boutique.
“During the pandemic, all of our events got cancelled, so we had no place to sell, other than on Facebook,” Palomino said.
Trejo-Perez cut in with a laugh: “We’re not techie people.”
Backed into a corner, Palomino and Trejo-Perez decided now was the time to open their shop.
“Location was definitely one of the things we were looking for,” Palomino said. “We wanted to be somewhere where we had quite a bit of foot traffic.
“We looked at many different locations, and then we just got really lucky. We got really lucky finding this spot. I think everything just kind of aligned the way it was supposed to, and now we’re here.”
For now, during the pandemic, health safety regulations require that Wildings Co. keep its occupancy to no more than eight customers at any single time, and everybody must wear a mask.
Even with all the constant reminders of a pandemic, Palomino and Trejo-Perez hope to soon overhear the word “wildlings” from people walking through downtown Walla Walla.
“The word I actually got from the Game of Thrones,” Palomino said. “There are these people that live in the wild. They call them the wildlings. The word just kind of stuck in my mind.
“When you hear anything that ends in ‘-lings’ (like ducklings), you think of little things, and I feel like kids are little wildlings.”