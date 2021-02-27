Pasagna to Go, Juice Bliss and Boule & Chain are a few of the brand new downtown Walla Walla businesses that opened recently — not long after several others closed amid the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
More COVID-19 restrictions were in place when these new businesses popped up, and the state had just started implementing its revised recovery plan — with Walla Walla stuck in Phase 1 an extra two weeks — but that didn’t stop creative entrepreneurs.
“It was December, and I just said, ‘That’s it. I’m opening,’” said Burl Wallace, who cooks up pasta cuisine inside the Pasagna to Go trailer (parked on Alder Street, across from the Walla Walla Public Library).
“I don’t care how cold it is. Let’s just do this, sink or swim.”
Some things never change, even during the COVID-19 crisis.
Wallace, and a few others, understood that people will always enjoy going out to eat.
“We all know there’s a pandemic, but people don’t act like it,” Wallace said. “They’re excited. I’m excited. This is a lot of fun.”
Food appears to be at the heart of a downtown Walla Walla effort toward economic recovery, and hard as it may be to believe, the city has already made up for businesses lost to the virus.
Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington reported nine business closures in 2020.
She now says “14 new businesses have opened, or will soon open.”
Most of them are eateries.
Places such as Pasagna to Go got the ball rolling before Walla Walla reached Phase 2 of the revised state recovery plan.
When the state was still operating under Gov. Jay Inslee’s initial Safe Start plan, Walla Walla County was stuck in Phase 2 of four phases for more than six month, which seriously limited restaurants and meant lots of shifting to outdoor dining and take-away meals.
The pandemic itself was almost a year old when Wallace started selling lasagna and meatballs from his trailer.
By then, new businesses were well versed in the strict health regulations.
“We follow all the (health department) protocols,” Wallace said. “We make sure everything in the trailer is sanitized. Everybody’s wearing masks.”
Likewise at the Juice Bliss trailer on East Main Street near The FINCH, the downtown hotel that opened just a few months before the pandemic.
Katie Johnson got Juice Bliss running on Jan. 31, offering fresh wellness juices and smoothies.
Her experience making juices and smoothies goes back to her days at Walla Walla Valley Academy and its acrobatic team, AcroKnights. The drinks provided energy and helped her stay in shape.
“With everyone worried about COVID, people are trying to find ways to boost their immune system,” Johnson said. “What better time for a juice, smoothie bar?”
Options range from the popular Green Bliss of spinach, kale, apples and pears, to the KooKoo Monkey, made with banana, peanut butter, chocolate and oat milk.
Not all of the new businesses started from scratch, though.
Jason Hutchinson, who owns Big House Brew Pub on South Palouse Street, opened Boule & Chain, at the same location, at the start of February.
Boule & Chain is a “ghost kitchen” — meaning delivery only.
The menu is online and includes locally baked bread bowls, hand-crafted soups, panini sandwiches and salads.
Orders are placed on the Boule & Chain website, its Facebook page or by calling in.
“The idea behind the ghost kitchen is you’re not supposed to know where it is; we just deliver,” Hutchinson said.
“But very quickly, that was just driving people nuts. I tried to keep it a secret, but I was getting 15 messages a day. People were thinking it was some kind of scam, so after a few days, I just told them.”
And Josue Salazar, who owns the House of Dapper on West Main Street, expanded his men’s salon in mid-January to include a coffee shop.
More than a barber shop, the House of Dapper has also been selling vintage clothing.
When an adjacent section of the building became vacant, Salazar saw the possibility of accommodating more people.
“Who doesn’t like coffee?” Salazar said. “It brings people together, sparks conversation.”