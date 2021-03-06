Several of the businesses and organizations that employ much of the Walla Walla Valley have opted “strongly encourage” staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Officials and experts have said that current laws allow for employers to inquire about whether staff members are vaccinated or even require it in some cases, where “it is a legitimate job requirement and assuming they make reasonable accommodations for workers who cannot take the vaccine because of disabilities or religious reasons,” according to a March 6, 2021, article by The Washington Post.
The coronavirus vaccine has become more widely accessible. Grocery store employees, teachers, child care workers, law enforcement officers are now eligible, the state recently announced.
Still, it appears to remain mostly optional here.
“To my knowledge, I am unaware of a requirement to vaccinate at local employers,” Port of Walla Walla Executive Director Pat Reay said.
A couple of businesses have chosen to offer their employees incentives.
Tyson Fresh Meats, with a facility near Wallula, will compensate front-line workers who get vaccinated “outside of their normal shift” with up to four hours of regular play.
The company is also preparing to offer free vaccinations on site.
“The timing for each facility depends on when each state makes the vaccine available to Tyson, however, we believe it will be early this year,” Tyson Foods national spokesperson Marisa Breese said.
Baker Boyer Bank, on Main Street in Walla Walla, has granted an additional two days of paid time off for employees who get vaccinated.
“We all want the same thing, a healthy and safe community for all of us,” Baker Boyer President and CEO Mark Kajita stated in a release in late January, part of an effort to encourage other local businesses.
“Getting to the vaccination levels needed for herd immunity will help keep people safe and enable all businesses to open up so we can eventually get this pandemic behind us,” Kajita said.
Others haven’t set policies to mandate or encourage vaccinations.
FirstFruit Farms, formerly Broetje Orchards, in Prescott, will more than double its employee count to around 2,500 with the addition of seasonal workers, but it has not mandated vaccinations.
Columbia Pulp, which is scheduled to reopen its facility near Dayton in early May, is concentrating on hygiene and preventing the spread of the virus.
“We are following the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) COVID protocols — masks required, sanitizing areas, personal spacing,” Administrative Services Manager Eleanor Specht said. “The vaccination schedule/plan is in line with the overall guidelines for the general public.”
Meanwhile, a number of local organizations with large employee numbers have loudly advocated for COVID-19 vaccinations. But it remains a choice, even at the Washington State Penitentiary, where Department of Corrections officials say they hope everyone will get vaccinated.
“While declining the vaccine is an option, DOC’s goal is 100% vaccine coverage among employees and incarcerated individuals when there is enough supply to do so,” Deputy Communications Director Rachel Erickson said.
“Getting vaccinated will help maintain a safe living and work environment and prevent COVID-19 outbreaks that threaten the health and well-being of all that live and work in DOC facilities.”
Though teachers are now eligible, both the Walla Walla School District and Whitman College have left vaccination voluntary.
“Once the vaccine is more widely available, we will decide if it makes sense to require it for any or all members of our community,” Whitman Senior Director of Communications Gina Ohnstad said last week.
The Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Medical Center, while not requiring it, has offered the vaccine to its employees at no charge.