Several local fitness centers have used social media to and the outdoors to stay active the past three weeks amid a state mandate that they cease indoor operations until Dec. 14.
If locals can’t get inside their favorite gym right now, downtown Walla Walla clubs such as the YMCA, WorthFit Studio, Jazzercise Walla Walla and Destination Community Fitness have reached out to them through Zoom and Facebook Live.
WorthFit has 15 classes a day on Facebook Live, with instructors demonstrating routines, pacing the workout and offering encouragement to virtual students.
“We love our clients and this community, and we feel it is our duty to continue to provide, what we consider to be, an essential service to help positively impact mental and physical health,” WorthFit co-owner Laura Angulo said. “Our goal is to come out better, and not worse, out of this devastating situation.”
In addition to virtual classes streamed online, however, WorthFit Studio has also turned its Main Street facility into an open gym exclusively for current members who signed a revised membership agreement.
Everyone must wear a face mask at all times when in the studio, and a health screening with temperature checks is mandatory upon entrance, but Angulo estimates over the course of an average day 10 to 12 members still drop by for a personal workout.
“We messaged several gym, fitness studio and wellness clinic owners across the state, and many said they were able to continue providing their health and wellness services through a PMA (pivate membership association),” Angulo said.
WorthFit clients using the open gym have a full array of exercise equipment at their disposal, so long as they sanitize everything they have touched.
The clientele is limited, and WorthFit is not accepting new members at this time.
“We are grateful to continue to keep our doors open,” Angulo said. “Our big ticket item has been our group classes, but because of the circumstances, we are offering our open gym.”
WorthFit isn’t the only local exercise business finding ways to keep customers coming to its facility.
Destination Community Fitness still conducts its regular schedule of workouts, but they happen outside the Poplar Street building.
The state rules permit outdoor workouts, so long as they follow social gathering and distance guidelines.
Despite frosty temperatures recently, with highs in the 30s, DCF classes have gone on.
“There are many amazing benefits to exercising outside in the cold weather!” DCF posted on Facebook. “All regular class times this week, right outside of our front door. See you in the fresh air!”
A number of gyms in Tri-Cities stirred controversy when they began calling themselves “wellness centers” in order to avoid the state’s target on fitness centers.
WorthFit’s “open gym” is only for members who signed the new agreement and passed strict health screenings, so participation has been limited — and the club has suspended accepting new members.
Angulo said the WorthFit staff saw an importance in giving their existing clients a safe, clean outlet for exercise.
“The latest Washington State Outbreak report from the Department of Health does not identify gyms or fitness facilities as a source of any outbreaks,” Angulo said. “According to the Washington Fitness Alliance, studies and data show that physically active lifestyles can improve immune system health and function, as well as diminish the risk of contracting some communicable diseases like upper respiratory tract infections.”
Walla Walla’s YMCA — the city’s largest fitness club, with more than 7,000 members — opted to close most of its facility during the shutdown. Only the pools are open.
YMCA exercise classes are exclusively online during the shutdown, with instructors posting video on Zoom and Facebook Live.
Jazzercise Walla Walla, as well local yoga studios like ZenSoul and Kaleidoscope, also are solely virtual.
Meanwhile, Calhoon’s Fitness and Muscle Shack have closed their weight rooms.
“We very much look forward to being able to reopen for business as usual with all of our awesome Calhoon’s Gym members soon,” the company stated with its Facebook announcement.
WorthFit went another route.
The studio closed for one day, Nov. 17, following Inslee’s announcement of statewide pandemic restrictions. Worthfit resumed business the next morning with the new set of private member association restrictions.
At a time of constant negativity, Angulo says a few members using the open gym have said they finish their personal workouts with a positive vibe.
WorthFit had been one of the last local fitness centers to reopen after the major statewide quarantine of March, April and May.
Though gyms could begin getting back to business in the second phase of Inslee’s economic restart, which Walla Walla County reached at the start of June, several limitations with the state restrictions remained.
WorthFit and YMCA both announced they would wait for Phase 3. The progression may have seemed inevitable at the time, but Walla Walla County is still in Phase 2.
Fast forward to November and a renewed state-ordered mass shutdown, WorthFit has stayed open and encouraged its members to be active — both in virtual workouts and at a safe, healthy open gym.
“Worthfit Studio believes that our physical well-being is directly correlated with our emotional well-being, especially during times of stress and depression, and as we navigate through stress from quarantine, uncertain economic times, deaths in families, broken relationships, school closures, etc.,” Angulo said.