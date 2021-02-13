L’Ecole No. 41, a family-owned winery based in Lowden at the historic Frenchtown School, is preparing to open a wine bar in downtown Walla Walla this spring.
The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center will be the site of Heritage by L’Ecole, scheduled to open the weekend of April 2-4. It will occupy the Second Avenue and Rose Street corner space off the hotel lobby.
“We’re so enthusiastic about the possibility to welcome Walla Walla locals and visitors to our valley, in a new and unique setting,” L’Ecole co-owner and managing winemaker Marty Clubb stated in the announcement. “Heritage by L’Ecole illustrates our family’s commitment to the Walla Walla experience for all wine lovers.”
That first weekend in April has also been designated as Spring Kick Off Weekend by local promoter Walla Walla Valley Wine.
The decision to expand L’Ecole No. 41, founded in 1983, comes amid the devastating coronavirus pandemic.
Ketelsen Construction, of Walla Walla, has been contracted for the project, which is estimated to cost about $50,000.
“We’re not opening this because we need a new revenue stream,” L’Ecole general manager Constance Savage said. “This will be a place celebrating our family heritage and how we feel about the Walla Walla Valley.”
Winery owners signed a five-year lease on their hotel space. The business will remain headquartered at the historic 1915 Frenchtown schoolhouse in Lowden.
L’Ecole has earned international acclaim in its 30 years of winemaking and has been a Top 100 Winery of the Year by Wine & Spirits Magazine 15 times.
“L’Ecole’s decision to open their unique Heritage Wine Bar is particularly meaningful for us,” Marcus Whitman owner Kyle Mussman stated in the release. “The hotel was originally developed in the 1920s by a group of local business and community members, including W.W. Baker, the grandfather of L’Ecole Winery’s founder, Baker Ferguson.”
The late Ferguson was the father of Megan Clubb, and her husband, Marty, took over as managing winemaker in 1989.
L’Ecole has since grown into the renowned brand, producing 40,000 cases each year while helping make tiny Lowden a destination for wine lovers.
The Clubbs adult children, Riley Clubb and Rebecca Clubb-Olson, have meanwhile both been involved in the operations. They now represent the third generation of L’Ecole ownership.
“Heritage is a very fitting name, and we’re excited that the partnership has come full circle,” Mussman said.
Clubb-Olson has designed Heritage by L’Ecole to showcase Walla Walla Valley history.
The wine bar is being built to offer outdoor seating for spring and summer patrons, while the interior should accommodate as many as 19 guests pending pandemic restrictions.
“The opportunity to ask our talented daughter, Rebecca ... to design the space for us was exciting and rewarding,” Marty Clubb said. “She has done a beautiful job — striking a perfect balance, incorporating elements of our historic Schoolhouse and of our deep, enduring roots in our home valley.”