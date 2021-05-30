The local labor force continues to head back to work, and job opportunities are aplenty here in Walla Walla and Columbia counties, suggesting the regional economy is truly recovering after a year of devastation from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walla Walla County reported its unemployment rate for April 2021 at 5.3%, third lowest among the state’s 39 counties — a month ago, we were even lower than King County. A year ago, it was 12.2%.
The current number is still a little higher than the 4.9% of 2019, but the trend is encouraging.
“There are businesses that are still struggling, but all indications, at least from the data we’re getting, is that our economy is recovering, if not fully recovered at this point,” Port of Walla Walla Executive Director Pat Reay said.
“Labor participation is a challenge. Our work force numbers are still soft, but there’s definitely a lot of job opportunities here.”
All industries in Walla Walla and Columbia counties are now hiring more workers over last year, Washington State Employment Security reports, especially construction and retail as of late. The last month alone saw restaurants, bars, tasting rooms and shopping outlets collectively adding about 100 employees.
Walla Walla Pasta Factory, TMACS and most other places in downtown Walla Walla are especially looking for help now with tourism this year expected to reach, if not surpass, its traditional summertime surge.
The state has slated its general reopening June 30, with more than half its adults already fully vaccinated, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention having announced vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks, and Walla Walla County reporting fewer and fewer COVID-19 cases.
“I’m seeing help wanted signs posted in the windows of just about every single restaurant here,” Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington said.
“In terms of hospitality businesses, we’re back. We’re firing on all cylinders. Main Street is full, Thursday to Monday.”
Columbia County is reporting a similar rise.
“We’re actually kind of shocked,” Port of Columbia Executive Director Jennie Dickinson said. “There’s help wanted signs all over town, and they’re having a hard time filling them.”
Walla Walla Pasta Factory co-owner Corie Konen echoed the dilemma, and Forbes reported April 19 that the hiring frenzy is nationwide.
An economic recovery appears to be in full swing, but it comes with several concerns and hesitations. Reay warned of inflation, and Port of Walla Walla Economic Development Director Paul Gerola questioned whether the new job opportunities are full time.
Witherington pointed out that the lunch rush at downtown restaurants may remain soft for a while.
“Office workers are slow coming back, or they might be in a hybrid, or they might continue to work from home now that so much is being done virtual,” Witherington said.
“That’s my one concern because restaurants really rely on the lunchtime crowd, and that may not be what it was if the office workers aren’t back at their downtown desks.”
But the state says both counties’ economies are heading in a promising direction.
“There’s a lot of activity, and almost all of the industries — even the ones hardest hit by the pandemic — have regained the employees they lost,” regional labor economist Ajsa Suljic said. “Many of them are expanding and hiring so right now, it looks like anybody who wants to work will be able to find a job.”