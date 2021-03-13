So Home Collective opened for business in Walla Walla at just the right time.
It was toward the end of May 2020, and though the state-mandated quarantine was easing with reopening procedures finally in play, the coronavirus pandemic was far done — and people would continue to spend most of, if not all, their time at home.
So Home Collective has been making that time more enjoyable, not to mention healthier, with its business of selling house plants.
Experts have long said that plants may be therapeutic, boost productivity and help reduce stress levels — all things that people stuck in various levels of pandemic-related lock down might need.
“Plants calm the soul and refresh our air quality,” So Home owner Amber Clark said. “Our mental health benefits from bringing a little (or a lot of) nature indoors.”
So Home Collective is now downtown on Boyer Avenue by the Whitman College campus, having relocated from a teeny-tiny work studio in Eastgate that Clark had previously used for Up Balloon Boutique.
When the pandemic quickly rendered the balloon business non-existent, Clark opted for the switch.
That’s how So Home finally became a reality.
“Actually, I'd been wanting to transition into houseplants for a while,” she said. “My favorite part of my home has always been centered around houseplants. We have a sun room, and it's a magical space. I want to be able to offer that in a small way to guests that come into our store, help them find the right plant for their space and lifestyle.
“So Home had been in the works for a few months prior to COVID; it’s just that COVID jump-started it.”
The new location on Boyer Avenue has about five times more room than the Eastgate place.
Selections arrive weekly from wholesale nurseries and growers, and now they get more welcoming accommodations.
So Home has even expanded its days and hours of operation, now Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
“The plants are so happy,” Clark said. “I have blooming jasmine and lemons right now. Everyone that walks in states how great it smells. We agree.
“My old space had a small window by the glass door, and that was all the light we had,” she said. “Although we managed, this space has a full front row of windows.”
Clark has close to 100 plants at her home. But she still remembers her first: a dieffenbachia she dubbed "Fred" while in college at the Art Institute of Colorado in Denver.
That sort of bond is encouraged at So Home.
Right below the scientific name on the tag of each plant is a space marked “but friends call me,” for the customer to fill in.
“May have had its roots way back in college with Fred,” Clark said.