DAYTON — The multi-vendor Main Street Marketplace has opened in time for gift shopping, with still some renovation work left to do after the holiday season ends.
Three Doors Vintage, Biker B’s Bathworks, Harmony Gardens & Glass, and Czyhold Metal Designs are among occupants sharing the former downtown Bluewood ski area office at 262 E. Main St.
Together, the vendors sell antiques, collectible books, candles, dolls, toys, sculptures, jewelry, art, photography, soaps and more.
The marketplace will be open until it closes again on Jan. 3 for the completion of interior renovations.
In the meantime, hours of operation are noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
“There’s still some stuff to do, but I didn’t want to let the holiday season get by without taking advantage of it,” said Dayton-native Shane Laib, owner of Three Doors Vintage, who leased the building and spearheaded the project.
Main Street Marketplace plans to be a downtown fixture for a long time.
The Port of Columbia provided Laib with a $10,000 COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant. Port Executive Director Jennie Dickinson was instrumental in securing the grant, Laib said.
The marketplace opened Dec. 4 after the former downtown Bluewood offices were redesigned with individual spaces created for multiple vendors.
After the holidays, the building will close for two weeks while new carpeting is installed and the ceiling is painted.
“It’s important everybody understands this isn’t just temporarily open for the holidays,” Laib said. “This is a permanent venture. We’re in it for the long haul.”
Downtown commerce took a serious blow earlier this year when the VS MainStreet mall closed at 245 E. Main, forcing occupants to search for new commercial spacess.
Main Street Marketplace enabled several to get back to business in time for the holidays.
“I was approached by the City and the Port, asking if I was interested in another mall if we could find a location,” Laib said. “There was the old Bluewood office. Several years ago, they moved their administrative offices out to the ski resort. We met with the building owner, and I signed an agreement.”
Three Doors Vintage sells antiques, collectibles, “upcycled” furniture and other items.
Biker B’s Bathworks retails handcrafted soaps and bath products for the entire family and their pets.
Harmony Gardens & Glass offers annuals, perennials, succulents, shrubs, one-of-a-kind garden set, mosaic stained glass and concrete classes.
Cyzhold Metal Design has a variety of metal sculptures, hand-forged metal home décor and copper jewelry.
“As retailers, we’ve been hamstrung by not being able to allow customers into our stores,” Laib said. “It’s especially challenging when you’re in the specialties niche, so we’re following all the health guidelines set by the government.
“Everybody must wear a mask here,” he said. “This is tough, but this what we have to do to get through this pandemic.”