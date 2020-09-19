Walla Walla is now one of a dozen cities across the country hosting a colorful, trademark Brews Cruise bus that chauffeurs groups of passengers to local craft breweries for guided tasting tours.
Walla Walla native Brent Partlow, a retired career firefighter, and Suzanne Morrissey, a professor at Whitman College for the last 20 years, have steered Brews Cruise into the Walla Walla Valley.
Not until Labor Day weekend did the Walla Walla Brews Cruise finally take off on its first trip, postponed for more than three months by all the uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic that turned the world upside down.
But even with all the limitations brought on by pandemic health regulations, Partlow and Morrissey have realized everything they anticipated — and more.
“It was a lot of fun,” Partlow said of their first runs. “It was so neat to sit down with individual brewers at each place. They would sit with our guests, and I mean it was such a personal experience. A guy that makes beer sits there and talks to you and tells you how they came up with the flavors and what to expect by tasting this beer, and then he goes to the next one.”
Partlow and Morrissey discovered Brews Cruise at the start of 2019, while vacationing together on the ski slopes in Whitefish, Montana.
“We were looking for things to do, and Brews Cruise popped up on a friend’s iPhone,” Morrissey said. “We like craft beer, and we thought, ‘Why not?’”
Before their tour of Whitefish breweries was done, Partlow and Morrissey were hooked.
The Walla Walla Valley is known for its wine, of course — 2020 Best Wine Region in the USA Today readers poll released Aug. 21 — but alongside thousands of acres of vineyards are century-old wheat fields and orchards now supporting a growing community of craft breweries and cider distilleries.
“Brent and I, probably at the same time, looked at each other and said there aren’t many breweries in Whitefish, Montana, and yet Whitefish, Montana, can have a Brews Cruise,” Morrissey said. “Walla Walla has a culture of wine touring, and we have an emerging craft brew industry.”
Back home, Partlow and Morrissey learned as much as they could about the Brews Cruise company — launched in 2006 out of Asheville, North Carolina, by Mark and Trish Lyons — and contacted the Lyons as well as affiliates in Boise and Durham, North Carolina.
After a year of research and consultation, Partlow and Morrissey decided this past winter they would bring Brews Cruise to Walla Walla.
“We went back to the owner, Mark Lyons, and said we’re ready to do this,” Morrissey said.
From the beginning, Partlow and Morrissey have wanted the Walla Walla Brews Cruise primarily to help educate people about the local craft beer and cider community.
Guests would be introduced to the many breweries and distilleries operating in the Valley, they could learn about the origin of those tasty beverages and they would enjoy free samples and gain firsthand experiences.
However, the Brews Cruise would not serve as a designated driver for drinking parties — and Partlow and Morrissey want to make that clear.
No alcohol may be consumed by anyone while on the bus, and each sample at breweries is no more than a pint.
Should a guest (all must be at least 21 years old and have a valid ID at departure) arrive drunk, the bus driver or tour guide is permitted to refuse them — no refund.
If a passenger should become intoxicated during the tour, their participation has essentially ended, and they might have to arrange for their own return transportation.
“We’re not taking people to get liquored up,” Partlow said. “We want them to learn about what’s going on (at the breweries).”
In addition to beer and cider tasting, Partlow and Morrissey saw how Walla Walla tours could also incorporate other activities in the Valley, such as a round of golf or visiting a goat farm, a lavender farm or other site.
Partlow and Morrissey excitedly made plans for their Brews Cruise over the winter, with hopes of a first tour in late May on Memorial Day.
They went down to La Grande and purchased a spacious Ford Transit, capable of carrying 14 passengers.
But that was about when COVID-19 reared its ugly head here — reaching the Walla Walla Valley in March — and forced Partlow and Morrissey to eventually postpone their launch.
By Labor Day weekend, however, the Walla Walla Brews Cruise was able to take off on that first run, hosting four tours in two days.
The bus is adorned with a logo that practically sings Walla Walla, paying tribute to the annual Balloon Stampede, the towering Marcus Whitman Hotel, the surrounding mountain range, onions, wheat and, of course, local craft beer.
Partlow and Morrissey credit Binder Sign, on South Campbell Road, for the logo.
Pandemic health regulations have so far limited tours to only five passengers, and the guides follow all the health department guidelines brought on by COVID-19.
Partlow, Morrissey and passengers all don face masks on the bus as well as in and out of facilities, and they stay at least 6 feet apart whenever possible.
But those rules aren’t new to anyone anymore at this point; tourists still had a great time, the two said.
“We could not make this happen without the support of the brewers,” Morrissey said. “They have been incredibly supportive and open to our ideas and the intrusion into their spaces.”
The Walla Walla Brews Cruise has partnered with nearly a dozen local breweries and cider companies, including Big House Brew Pub, Quirk Brewing, Burwood, Water Buffalo, Locust Cider & Brewing, Blue Mountain Cider, Chief Springs Fire & Irons, Freewater Cider, Dragons Gate, Walla Walla Hops and Five Dollar Ranch Brewing.
Those interested in arranging for a tour currently have the choice of three routes (Wicked Wheat, Milling About, Sweet and Sour), each visiting about three different breweries, as well as the customizable Best of Walla Walla Tour with the other options — each tour lasting around four hours.
“The point of the tour is to have an experience of Walla Walla,” Morrissey said. “It’s not about getting drunk. It’s about the experience, merging the deep Walla Walla history with this growing craft brewery industry. That’s what we’re excited about.”
Partlow and Morrissey are in it for the long haul, looking to continue building off their successful start with the idea of Brews Cruise running all year in the Walla Walla Valley.
“It’s my vision to partner with Bluewood to bring skiers to the slopes,” Morrissey said. “(We would) come down to Chief Spring’s Fire & Irons (in Dayton) for ‘Brewing 101’ and pizza apres ski, then end back in Walla Walla for tastings at one more brewery.”