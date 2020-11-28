COLLEGE PLACE — Now, less than a month before Christmas, is when business tends to really pick up in the Holm family kitchen.
Carolyn and Greg Holm own and operate That Skincare Co., making and retailing handcrafted soap and cosmetics online, when home from their full-time jobs.
Carolyn works for the City of College Place as its deputy city clerk and events coordinator. Greg is an information technology specialist at the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
But ever since That Skincare Co. started in 2015 and was licensed in 2016, the Holms have spent their much of their nights and weekends making signature soaps, hair products, lotions and balms — popular gift, especially this time of year.
A Black Friday sale had 50 percent off all soap, and the Holms are offering special holiday gift arrangements.
“Our soap is spot-on,” Carolyn said. “It’s got all of the elements you need. It’s got the cleansing, the bubbles, the moisturization, and all of the nutrients and the glycerine is still in it. We do cold process, so it’s got all of the good stuff in it.”
Handcrafted soap has evolved into more of an art.
Before starting the business, Carolyn had long been using special soaps she bought at farmers’ markets in and around La Grande, Oregon.
She would eventually develop her own recipe, learning through research and practice.
“Once I started making soaps, friends and family started asking us to make different types,” Carolyn said. “It has just grown from requests.”
Greg has been very much a part of their business, joining Carolyn in making their broad array of products.
In addition to soap, That Skincare Co. sells lotion, beard and lip balms, bath bombs, and more. Add labeling, packaging and shipping, and the Holms spend 20-30 hours a week working from home.
“We basically do everything together,” Carolyn said.
The practice of making soap forces long-term planning and time management.
“Soap takes four to five weeks to cure,” Carolyn said, “so if we go home and make a batch of soap, it’s going to be four to five weeks before it’s going to be sellable.”
If they’re not making products, the Holms are personally delivering orders to customers in the Walla Walla Valley free of charge.
Carolyn said they have even arranged deliveries to the Tri-Cities, and to Pendleton, La Grande and Baker in Oregon.
They really are working seven days of week.
“More like eight days a week, it seems,” Greg joked. “If we’re taking a day off on purpose, we’re brainstorming ways to grow the business. Carolyn’s always perfecting new recipes and formulas. It’s full time. It’s a labor of love.”
Ironically, That Skincare Co. has seen business slow this year despite a pandemic that has made people more conscious of cleanliness.
COVID has shut down most every social gathering of the last nine months, cutting the Holms off from major outlets, except for the College Place and Walla Walla farmers markets.
That Skincare Co. has managed to continue business with existing clientele through its web site and social media.
Attracting new customers, on the other hand, has been especially challenging during the pandemic when often a computer screen is the only connection.
“When we’re not able to be at bazaars, and people aren’t able to go and actually physically handle the products, and see them in their hands and smell — everything is about smell,” Carolyn said. “With soap and lotion and bath bombs, the beard balms, the beard oils — people want to smell that so see if it’s pleasing to their nose, to see if it’s something they want to buy.”
Despite the difficulties of 2020, the Holms continue to enjoy working at home, on top of full-time jobs.
“It’s basically our passion,” Carolyn said. “We do this together, full force, and we have fun.”
Greg agreed.
“We know we’re all in this together, all the different small businesses and the entire community,” he said “This is going to be a different Christmas like nobody has ever seen. We’re ready for it.”