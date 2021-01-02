Last year was a rollercoaster for Walla Walla businesses. Some closed their doors forever amid constantly shifting restrictions and reductions in traffic.
Emberfuel Coworking, Lash Vandal, LeFore’s Skin Care & Health Spa, Whitehouse Crawford, and Uniquely Walla Walla are just some of the businesses that shuttered permanently since the pandemic hit the Walla Walla Valley in March.
But Kathryn Witherington, Downtown Walla Walla Foundation exectutive director, said that despite the setbacks she’s been impressed with the Walla Walla business community’s tenacity.
“I’ve been in awe of how businesses have been able to innovate this year. You see downtown boutiques that now have websites and creative curbside models such as trying on clothes at home with flexible returns policies in absence of a changing room,” Witherington said.
Some short-term changes to area businesses, such as digital improvements and expanded delivery options, may become long-term benefits in 2021 and beyond, according to Witherington.
Cinthya Montero, co-owner of La Ramada Mexican Family Restaurant in Walla Walla, says the restaurant lost a significant portion of its income when its popular weekly Saturday night live music and dancing shut down due to coronavirus restrictions.
“We’ve moved over to doing more deliveries, which is a very different experience for people than sitting down and enjoying a meal with drinks and friends and family,” Montero said. But she’s gotten creative and found ways to stay afloat through the pandemic.
“We’ve started different offerings such as deals on family meals, because now you have your children at home all day long and might be working from home,” she said.
Montero also works as a program manager at Mercy Corps Northwest in Walla Walla, a non-profit that provides business education and financing to small businesses and low-income entrepreneurs. She said going digital and using social media has been key for local businesses, a trend she hopes will continue after the pandemic.
“Using social media to let others know that you’re still open or putting promotions and gift cards out there online is the number one thing businesses can do right now. Many of the businesses I work with didn’t even have a Facebook page before,” Montero said.
Jannelle Bruns, owner of Book & Game in Walla Walla, said she also improved the store’s digital platform by selling books online this year, now delivering to Walla Walla, College Place, Milton-Freewater, Dayton and Waitsburg.
“In today’s world you really need to be able to do online sales, it’s a necessary thing, and I just had not gotten around to it before the pandemic,” Bruns said.
She said the community’s eagerness to support local commerce is another factor that carried her bookstore through 2020.
“People around here have always been supportive of local business, but they really came through during this last year. We really appreciate that and hope it continues into the next year,” she said.
Ari Lopez Muñoz, manager of The Happy Wanderer in Walla Walla, said he also changed his business model to make the restaurant more accessible and convenient by going online.
“Partnering up with bigger companies like DoorDash was our smartest move — that opened up the doors for online ordering by phone or just a simple click,” Muñoz said.
But he says small businesses need more outside help.
“I hope they come up with a solution to help the small businesses, he said. “There’s a lot of grants out there that help small businesses, but it’s really hard to get one. Every time that we’ve applied for one it’s either given already out or there’s not enough.”
Despite the silver linings of 2020, many are happy to have last year in the rearview mirror. Anthony Anton, Washington Hospitality Association chief exectutive, said the state lost more than 2,000 businesses in the hospitality industry alone this year.
“It’s been really difficult to put together any kind of business plan ... even the best of business people have had extreme challenges,” Anton said.
He encourages business to remain hopeful in 2021, while being strategic about what the year might hold.
“The reality is normal business is not going to return the first half of 2021, he said. “… (If) you start preparing for something other than that, then you’re not addressing the reality.
“Be open to new ways of doing things and being different.”