DAYTON — Fresh off a phenomenal season of business despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Bluewood has announced plans for more renovations over the next three years.
The local ski resort saw business go up 66% over the previous winter, according to general manager Kim Clark, who said the business, owned by parent company WGSKI, had been braced for the worst.
Two new buildings went up, and all of the facilities had to be reorganized for customer health and safety.
But instead of disaster, Bluewood was the place to be this winter — and plans are in place to keep it that way with more than $4.5 million in renovations.
Next on the list: a snowmaking system, new and enhanced ski lifts and a state-of-the-art power generator for everything there.
“This is the most exciting set of upgrades at Bluewood since we opened more than 40 years ago,” Clark stated in a release.
“The development plan, which is already underway, will keep our familiar hometown vibe on the mountain while providing even more features and fun for everyone. For months now, we’ve been working on planning, engineering, permitting and other steps for the project ahead this summer.”
The plan originally started back in 2018 and has since seen the installation of two conveyor lifts in the beginners area, the purchase of two snowcat machines for trail grooming as well as a snack shop on the summit. And last summer, pandemic concerns brought on two more buildings.
Phase 1 is scheduled to be completed this fall with the snowmaking system, as well as additional parking (contingent on an agreement with landowners).
The next two phases of the plan are pending review and approval by the U.S. Forest Service.
If approved, Phase 2 would start in the summer of 2022 and would include the installation of a new lift to the summit along with an autoloader that should limit stops. Congestion on the current system might force more than 120 pauses over the course of a busy day, Clark said.
Phase 2 also calls for the new power-generating system. It would supply electricity for all of the lifts as well as the lodge and outbuildings. And the second phase of the plan would be the most expensive, scheduled to cost about $2.1 million.
Once the second phase is completed, the plan would finish with the addition of a new lift to Vintners’s Ridge, a 200-acre section of the mountain currently accessed only by hiking and snowcat service.
“We’re thankful to the Bluewood ownership group for being fully committed to the expansion plan, which will bring greater enjoyment to skiers and riders for years to come,” Clark said.
In the meantime, Bluewood expects to get a much-welcomed grooming with the U.S. Forest Service beginning to thin out dense sections of the mountain range and remove diseased trees as part of a forest health program.
The project should begin in the next couple weeks, according to Clark.
“U.S. Forest Service expertise and management will greatly improve tree and glade skiing at Bluewood,” Clark said.
Excitement for the future at Bluewood comes after one of its most profitable seasons ever. Business was 19% over the previous best year in the last 35, Clark said.
“The other thing that’s notable about that is that we did those numbers without any school groups or anything like that, which usually add about another 8-10% of our skier business,” Clark said.
“We weren’t able to do any of the school groups, the college groups, because of COVID restrictions. That was just folks who drove up and wanted to recreate, get out of their houses.”