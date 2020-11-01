Mike Mendoza went to Blazing Guitars on Isaacs Avenue in Walla Walla for strings. He came away with the store — no strings attached.
Walla Walla native Dan Goodall opened Blazing Guitars in 2007 and since had carved a niche of loyal customers in the Valley from his intimate 400-square-foot shop.
It became known as a great place to go for buying, selling and trading musical gear. Goodall developed close relationships with local musicians — Mendoza included.
He was just stopping by on a Thursday around the end of September looking to outfit a guitar with fresh strings when Goodall let him know the place was for sale. It could be his if he was interested.
By Monday, Mendoza was back to shake hands on the deal.
“He told me he thought I should be one to own the place from now on,” Mendoza says. “He told me to think about it over the weekend.”
Mendoza said the price was friendly, but he was still unsure until he soon found some financial aid.
“I had another guy calling me, saying that he was willing to buy the place, asking me would I run it?” Mendoza says. “I said I didn’t want to do it like that, so he ends up loaning me enough money to buy the place. I was able to pull it off, with lots of help.”
Mendoza became the official new owner Oct. 2. He says he simply plans to pick up where Goodall left off in running the business.
“Owning my own guitar place wasn’t in my plans,” Mendoza says. “But now I’m in the business of guitars and amps and musician equipment, accessories. Now, I’m the one dealing with vendors and people I can buy and trade with.
“I guess everything came together and I was in the right place at the right time.”
How true, perhaps.
Mendoza enters the musical instrument market at a time of record sales across the country, according to a Sept. 8 report specifically on guitars in The New York Times.
“We’ve broken so many records,” said Andy Mooney, chief executive of L.A.-based guitar giant Fender Musical Instruments Corp., in the article. “It will be the biggest year of sales volume in Fender history.”
Brendan Murphy, a senior salesman at Sweetwater, an online retailer of guitars and percussion, was quoted saying, “I’ve been in the instrument retail business for 25-plus years and I’ve never seen anything like it.
“It feels like every day is Black Friday.”
Mendoza noted it appears more and more people have turned to musical hobbies during the pandemic, especially with health regulations having permitted only tiny congregations and thus fewer activities. Add to that more limited options with the approach of winter in Walla Walla.
Mendoza, like other instrument retailers, may find himself serving an increasing number of people looking to pass their free time by making music, or at least learning a new art.
“It’s not just graying baby boomer men looking to live out one last Peter Frampton fantasy,” The New York Times story stated, citing manufacturers and retailers. “Young adults and teenagers, many of them female, are helping to power this guitar revival.”
Many of those people live in the Walla Walla Valley, Mendoza said.
Blazing Guitars joined most other businesses the state deemed nonessential, closing in mid-March for what’s become a long quarantine ordered by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Did the store miss out on a fantastic time to do business? Is Blazing Guitars an “essential” business?
“People don’t have any many things to do,” Mendoza said. “Dan closed the store down for a long time when the COVID thing started, and he told me regretted that.”
Mendoza was already teaching guitar lessons before he bought the store a month ago, but says he now has three times as many students.
For now, however, classes have been strictly one-on-one during the pandemic.
“If we can get over COVID, I can do a lot more,” Mendoza says.
He’s already done a lot in his own life to gain experience in the music world.
After graduating from Walla Walla High School in 1990, he spent about seven years with family in a band in Olympia, where the music industry might offer a gig every single night.
Mendoza said his band would often work five nights a week.
One annual private party they performed at included guitar legend Ted Nugent.
“I actually got to meet Ted Nugent, and he gave me a really big compliment,” Mendoza said.
In Walla Walla, Mendoza has been lead guitar with Feedback since 2005, joining drummer J Ocanaz and Tony Gordineer on bass, with brother and bassist Sam Mendoza sitting in on occasional gigs.
Now, with a store of his own, Mike Mendoza hopes to help build a new wave of guitarists.
“I’m giving a lot of lessons now,” he said. “People come in looking for a guitar, and they can spend some time with it, fall in love with it, and I’ll give them free lessons.”