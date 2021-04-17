Perfect timing. Phase 3 of the state’s economic COVID-19 pandemic recovery plan, which Walla Walla County reached March 22 after more than a year, essentially served as the green light for April’s Walla Walla Valley Wine Month.
The local promotion aims to get the ball rolling this business year for a nationally acclaimed industry that a 2020 USA Today readers poll voted Best Wine Region.
Restrictions remain, but they include more wiggle room — most importantly, the new phase permits larger groups of people to gather at places such as Dunham Cellars, on East Boeing Avenue, so they can join in the annual celebration of Walla Walla Valley wine.
“We were open for Spring Kickoff (Weekend, April 2-4), and we were really busy, which was great,” co-founder and managing partner Joanne Dunham said. Spring Release Weekend is coming next month, May 7-9.
Phase 3 increases the number of people allowed per table from six to 10 for outdoor or open-air dining at a drinking establishment, and indoor capacity doubles from Phase 2 to 50%. Also, factor in coronavirus vaccines reaching more people since the start of 2021.
Wineries still can’t host big events, and a lot of the local health department rules continue to be in place, but people are coming. A number of local hotels have been booked, according to Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington.
Tasting rooms have become the place to be.
“Every spot is full tomorrow,” said Robbi Ebel, director of sales at Gramercy Cellars on North 13th Avenue. “We’re 50% capacity, but still. So many people have gotten their second (vaccine) shot, and they’re all coming to town.
“People are busy.”
Right now, the Walla Walla Valley wine industry is trying to set the stag for big spring and summer tourism. April “is the perfect time to visit or start planning a trip to wine country for the rest of the year,” the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance states on its website.
But it seems no business has been able to duck the challenges from COVID-19.
A widespread quarantine had already been in place last April when Walla Walla Valley Wine Month was supposed to happen, and nobody was going anywhere. So the 2020 Walla Walla Wine Month went virtual, asking that people on social media pour a glass at home and join in a collective toast.
Little changed the rest of the year.
Otis Kenyon Wines, on Walla Walla’s Main Street, only opened its tasting room hours in half.
The pandemic practically robbed Dunham Cellars of a 25th anniversary.
“We had all our events figured for the whole year, and they didn’t happen,” Dunham said. “Some were virtual, but some didn’t happen.”
The wine industry quickly learned to adapt, however, according to a Jan. 15 story in the Washington Post. While a lot of revenue disappeared with restaurants never operating at full steam, many wineries found success online with direct-to-consumer business.
“We actually had pretty good sales online,” Otis Kenyon tasting room manager Kendra Boon said Friday. “We just released our carménère to the general public, which is usually a coveted wine-club-only thing, and that almost completely sold out. And that’s just a couple of weekends ago.
“I had people buying by the case.”
Walla Walla Valley Wine Month may have a different feel this year, but it also brings a lot of optimism.
“If the last year has taught us anything, it’s that wine can be experienced and enjoyed no matter where you are,” Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance Executive Director Robert Hansen stated in an April 1 news release. “Walla Walla Valley wineries have adapted, making it easy to receive wine in the comfort of your home or engage in a safe tasting environment while visiting wineries.
“People can celebrate alongside us by opening up a treasured Walla Walla Valley bottle from their cellar, ordering the first of this year’s rosé releases or finding new wineries to try,” Hansen said in the release. “This month will be a celebration of all the aspects that make up Walla Walla Valley Wine. We hope that it will also be a time to connect with one another.”