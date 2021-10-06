Marquee will appear in the A section Thursdays while the coronavirus pandemic limits entertainment options in the Valley. Please submit arts and entertainment story ideas and event information to marquee@wwub.com or call Marquee Editor Annie Charnley Eveland at 509-526-8313. Submission deadline is Thursday noon for the following Thursday's publication. It is best to submit the information two to three weeks ahead of the scheduled event for timely notice to prospective attendees.

