Walla Walla Public Library will host The Storybook Celebration for readers and readers-to-be from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 4, at 238 E. Alder St., Walla Walla.
The event is to celebrate Read Across America Day and will include lots of storybook-theme fun.
There will be reading out loud of favorite stories in English and Spanish, storybook-theme activities and goodie bags filled with storybook fun.
Readers can have photos taken with Pete the Cat, wear "Wild Thing" feet, act with stick puppets and create cards.
Activities include a scavenger hunt; participation in the hunt earns an entry into a drawing for stuffed characters to take home.
For further information, contact the library at 509-527-4550 or visit the library's calendar at wallawallapubliclibrary.org/calendar.
