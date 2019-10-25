A new federal grant will fund work to end Washington’s rape kit backlog and support a new effort to add DNA profiles of thousands of offenders to a national database.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office will receive $2.5 million in federal grants for the state’s sexual assault kit program. Of that, $1 million will fund the effort to add DNA profiles of thousands of convicted offenders — court-ordered DNA tests that still haven’t been collected — to the federal DNA evidence database known as CODIS, or Combined DNA Index System.
The office estimates more than 30,000 felony offenders across Washington were ordered to provide a DNA sample at sentencing under state law, but such samples were never collected, a news release noted.
Adding court-ordered DNA profiles to CODIS not only helps law enforcement solve crimes but also can help identify serial rapists, link cases across the country, shed new light on cold cases and provide answers to crime victims and their families.
The office will use the remaining $1.5 million to test backlogged kits, train law enforcement and hire additional people, according to the release.
“This is an important step toward justice for sexual assault survivors,” Ferguson said. “The funding we’ve won today will help us to both continue to test backlogged evidence and start gathering DNA information on convicted criminals. The more information we can get on repeat offenders, the more cases we can solve.”
A sexual assault kit is a collection of evidence gathered from a survivor by a medical professional, usually a specially trained sexual assault nurse examiner.
A crime lab tests the evidence for DNA that could help law enforcement find the attacker.In Washington, the State Patrol Crime Lab oversees the testing of all of the state’s DNA evidence. During an August tour of the facility in Vancouver — one of five multi-service crime laboratories State Patrol operates — authorities said they still don’t know the exact number of untested kits. At the time they estimated around 10,000, but the number has changed as more law enforcement agencies, hospitals and colleges seek out forgotten kits in back rooms, closets and storage areas.
Efforts to address the backlog began several years ago. This year state Reps. Tina Orwall, D-Burien, and Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, co-sponsored a bill which dedicated funding to clear the backlog in two years and ensure that all newly submitted kits be processed in 45 days or less.
In the past, testing has taken anywhere from 12 to 18 months.