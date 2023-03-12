I dust cobwebs from the snowshoes and check snow boots to evict spiders that might have taken up residence.
A mile high in the Blue Mountains, midway between Weston and Elgin on Oregon Route 204, Spout Springs beckons.
I try to climb the mountain at least once a year.
I’m smart enough to attach boots to snowshoes in the comfort of my living room, not hopping around on one stockinged foot in an icy parking lot.
Base elevation of the ski area is 4,920 feet above sea level.
The top is 5,450 feet.
From past experience, I know the payoff for the slog up the mountain is savoring breathtaking canyon views and jaw-dropping panoramas.
I throw a space blanket in my pack, so when on top I can take a break in comfort. Then I hit the road.
According to Wikipedia, the ski area closed following the 2017-18 season after about 60 years in business.
The Forest Service continues to seek parties to reopen the popular area, which started modestly with a rope tow in the 1940s.
A T-bar ski lift was added in 1959.
Today, I leave the parking lot and hit the slopes the chairlifts, filled with snow and not skier posteriors, swing forlornly in a light wind.
The mountain looms. Powdered sugar trees line the run as I inch upward step by step.
An enchanted forest shimmers in chilly sunshine.
Navigating the hillside, I feel the teeth on the bottom of the snowshoes bite into the ice.
I climb like Sisyphus pushing his rock up the seemingly never-ending, pitiless slope.
It’s a formidable challenge.
Ghost skiers swoosh down, whooping with joy.
I clamber up the interminable, unending slope, groaning — yet cheered by the glistening drifts.
Did I mention the steep grade is merciless?
To the sides of the run, in the shadowy glades, the wind artist has sculpted drifts into works of art.
I continue up the glittering jewel-studded snow field, the crunching of the snowshoes the only sounds in an otherwise sun-kissed silence.
Finally, with one last heave-ho, I reach the summit.
In every direction, it seems, trackless serenity extends to the horizon.
The pristine forest basks in tranquil sunshine. A light wind whispers in the trees.
I’m tempted to meander farther. But before I do, I remove my pack, grab the space blanket, spread it on the snow and take the load off.
The air is crisp. A series of deep canyons, natural treasures in the wild Blues, trail off to the south.
It’s a rejuvenating experience.
After a bite to eat and a drink of water, and a few minutes to catch my breath, I head downhill.
The snowshoes keep me from plunging chest-deep in drifts. The Blues have done a fine job catching and squeezing the life out of storms this winter.
Step by brittle step, crunching ever downward, squinting in the sunshine, watching a storm brew to the west, I feel joy in my heart.
I quicken my pace to beat the storm.
