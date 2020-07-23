Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever is hosting a youth trap shoot on Saturday at the Walla Walla Gun Club off Middle Waitsburg Road.
The shoot is for those under age 18, and participants not already a member of Pheasants Forever will receive chapter-sponsored membership enrollment.
Clay targets and shotgun shells will be provided by Pheasants Forever. Adult family members or mentors should accompany youth.
Contact Youth Committee Chair George Endicott for more information at gpendicott@gmail.com or 509-386-8531.