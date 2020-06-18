Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever is having a youth trap shoot at the Walla Walla Gun Club at 8 a.m. on June 27 for any youth 18 and under.
The shoot will be held outside, so there is plenty of room for social distancing. Face masks are suggested, but are not required. It's recommended you bring your own chair.
A range and firearms safety presentation will be from 8-9 a.m. with targets afterwards. Youth shooters should attend if they are planning on participating in the fall youth hunt.
Shells and targets will be supplied by BMPF for the first two rounds. If youth and/or parents want to shoot afterwards, they will be responsible for paying Walla Walla Gun Club for any charges accrued.
Prizes will be awarded for best rounds, most improved and for attending all three summer series shoots.
For more information, contact youth chairman George Endicott at 509-529-3937.