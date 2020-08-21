Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever is hosting a youth trap shoot at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Walla Walla Gun Club.
Youth age 18 and under are welcome to participate. Youth participants not already a member of Pheasants Forever will receive chapter-sponsored membership enrollment.
Clay targets and shotgun shells will be provided by Pheasants Forever. Adult family members or mentors should accompany youth and are welcome to shoot.
Prizes will be awarded.
Youth planning to participate in the Pheasants Forever-sponsored September Youth Hunt are strongly encouraged to attend.
Contact Youth Committee Chair George Endicott at 509-386-8531 for more information.