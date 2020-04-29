The Youngsters Bowling League at Bowlaway Lanes has voted to end its 2019-20 season with 25 of the 30 scheduled weeks completed.
"We hope our next season can begin Sept. 9," said LeRae Templeton, league secretary and treasurer, as well as a member of Win Some/Lose Some, which ended up in 10th place out of the 12 teams. "(We) look forward to bowling again."
The season ended with the Hi Rollers having bested team with 63 wins. The champs include Cal O'Dell, Dale Roberts, Joe Waiblinger and Mando Maldonado.
Ballz 'n Splitz followed with 60 wins. The team included Karyl Ellison, Rick Ellison, Sue Owsley and Gary Owsley.
Lane Ducks took third place with 57 wins. The team included Marilyn Toye, Betty Asbjornsen, Stan Adams and Calvin Toye.
Bowling Stones was fourth with 56 wins. The team included Alaine Turner, Patty Reid, Ginny Jaspersen and Dick Groom.
Fifth place went to Twice Around with 54 wins. The team included Ron Zigler, Jan Palumbo, Dwayne Palumbo and Wanda Witt.
Slow Rollers were sixth with 51 wins. The team included Peggy Dorsey, Kim Klicker, Betty Blegen and Gus Templeton.
Cherry Pickers finished seventh with 48 wins. The team included Ron Allred, Sherry Whipple, Ann Allred and Bob Chaney.
Eighth place went to Easy Pickens with 47.5 wins. The team included Jo Wolfe, Connie Zigler, Barb Palm and Bob Mawhin.
In ninth place were the Gutter Dusters with 46.5 wins. The team included Cheri Sterlin, Rich Best, Ravenna Taylor and Sharon Johnson.
Win Some/Lose Some was 10th with 44 wins. Bea Groom, LeRae Templeton, Betty Tate and Lonna Borgens.
Lucky Strikes managed 11th place with 40 wins. The team included Michele Wyres, Betze Counsell, Dee Atchison and Carl Peterson.
The Oldie Moldies ended up 12th with 33 wins. The team included Judy Short, Lori Murphey, Bill Wyres and Margaret Corcoran.