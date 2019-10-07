COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy avenged its only tournament loss and in the process claimed the championship here Saturday night as the annual Fall Classic prep volleyball tournament at Walla Walla University drew to a close.

The title match was the first loss of the season for the Eagles after 20 consecutive victories, including a two-set win over the Knights on Thursday.

“Our girls were ready to go,” WWVA coach Robin Browning said after watching her squad prevail 25-11, 17-25, 27-25, 24-16 in the best-of-five championship battle.

“Our girls were hungry, and San Gabriel wasn’t expecting the major modifications we had made over the course of the tournament. And that first set was a beautiful set.”

But the visitors from California fought back to win the second set and then forged a 14-9 lead in the third set.

“It looked like they were going to take us again,” Browning said. “But my girls didn’t like the direction the match was going and fought back to win 27-25. That was the turning point and San Gabriel would not recover.

“We took the court for the fourth set ready to finish the match, and we did just that. We rallied together to cover, block and kill our way to a decisive win and put an end to the evening.”

Sahara Browning had a powerful stat line in the championship match as she registered 26 kills, put up 19 digs, scored a pair of blocks and was 18-for-19 from the service line with five aces.

Jessica Mitchell was the Knights’ digs leader with 21, and she also contributed three blocks, four kills and was good on 11-of-12 serves. Macyn Scherger led the team in serving at 24-for-24 with three aces, and she also led the way with 21 assists and dug nine balls.

Kaylene Wells was the team’s blocks leader with four and chipped in with three kills. Celeste Santellano was second in assists with 13, and she converted 10-of-11 serves. And Rylee King was 18-for-18 serving and recorded seven digs and three kills.

For the tournament, Browning led the team with 78 kills, Mitchell totaled 83 digs, Wells finished with seven blocks, Scherger totaled 73 assists and King was 72-of-80 from the service line with four aces. Browning tallied 23 aces of 65-for-73 serving and Scherger was 71-for-84 with nine aces.

The Knights opened tournament play Thursday by defeating Columbia Adventist Academy 25-7, 25-12 and downed Upper Columbia Academy 25-14, 25-7 before suffering a 25-21, 25-14 defeat at the hands of San Gabriel Academy in the first meeting between the eventual championship-match qualifiers.

WWVA began play Friday with a 25-23, 18-25 split with Puget Sound Adventist Academy. But the Knights rebounded to defeat Portland Adventist Academy 25-13, 25-24, downed Paradise Academy 25-16, 25-18 and topped Puget Sound Adventist Academy 25-16, 25-13 to make it into Saturday’s championship showdown.

WWVA, which entered the tournament with a 4-0 season record, returns to Eastern Washington Athletic Conference play this week with road matches at White Swan Tuesday and at Burbank Thursday. The Knights are 2-0 so far in EWAC play.