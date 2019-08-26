VALLEJO, Calif. — Walla Walla University launched its men’s soccer season here Sunday with an impressive 8-0 victory over California State University Maritime.

Junior Jordan St. George got the Wolves off to a fast start with a goal in the second minute of play off an assist from team captain Emmett Semple.

Freshman Bryson Johansson added a WWU goal 10 minutes later and the Wolves stretched their lead to 3-0 at the intermission via a goal by freshman Ben Wexler.

Wexler scored a second goal seven minutes into the second half.

With reserves playing most of the second half, WWU continued to pull away led by freshman Bubacarre Manneh’s hat trick.

Manneh scored his goals in the 62nd, 67th and 70th minutes.

Seven of the Wolves’ goals were tallied by freshmen, including Mark Negleys’ second-half score.

WWU’s eight goals represent the most the Wolves have scored in a game since joining the Cascade Collegiate Conference.

The Wolves outshot CSU Martime 19-1 and were credited with five assists, two of them by Carlos Cantu.

Walla Walla University hopes to carry its momentum into a Tuesday match at Pacific Union College in Napa Valley, Calif.

The match is set for 1 p.m. at nearby Calistoga College due to field concerns at Pacific Union.