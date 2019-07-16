WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Walla Walla Valley Little League’s 10-11 All-Stars plated three runs in the top of the eighth inning to take a 9-6 victory over Bainbridge Island on Sunday at the Northshore Athletic Fields here.

Colton McCollaugh got the start on the mound for Valley, throwing three innings and striking out four Bainbridge batters while giving up two runs on three hits.

McCollaugh was backed by six Walla Walla runs over the first three innings.

Bainbridge then tagged Valley reliever Oliver Ma for four fifth-inning runs as the game wound up tied at 6-all after five innings.

Evan King was summoned to the mound for Walla Walla in the bottom of the sixth with bases loaded, and got Valley out of the jam unscathed to send the game to extra innings.

In the top of the eighth inning, Valley scored three runs to take the lead, and Cohen Wood, who relieved in the seventh, completed the victory.

Wood gave up no hits, striking out one Bainbridge batter, to close the final two innings on the mound for Valley.

“The defense behind Cohen the last two innings of the game was exceptional,” Valley manager Eric Wood said. “Bainbridge Island hit the ball hard twice. Both Evan King and Basil Reed made outstanding plays, which eventually secured the game for us.”

Walla Walla outhit Bainbridge, 10-7.

“The bats were once again alive for us today, and we had some key hits from Wade Heuther, Isaac Moore, Cole Williams and Conor Nunes,” coach Wood said.

Valley returns to action at 3 p.m. today against Camas.

Walla Walla 9, Bainbridge Island 6

Walla Walla11400003—9100

Bainbridge Is.02004000—670

McCollaugh, May (4), King (6), Wood (7) and Nunes. NA.

HRs — none.

Hits — WW: McCollaugh, Wood, Swopes, Nunes (2), Reed, Huether, Williams (2), Moore. BI: NA.