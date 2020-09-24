Fresh air and baseball will be the focus of a free six-week program this fall aimed at helping young baseball players in the Valley improve their game, learn fundamentals and have some fun.
And this will all be done safely while strictly adhering to COVID-19 prevention guidelines.
This Walla Walla Valley Baseball Club program, for those ages 9-18, begins on Oct. 3 and runs through Nov. 15 (weather permitting).
Players can register at http://bit.ly/wwvbc.
The sessions will be broken into two age groups, 9-13 and 14-18, at the Mill Creek SportsPlex, 111 S. Tausick Way.
The coaching will be overseen by Jason Parsons, head coach of the Walla Walla Bruins, three-time American Legion AA state champions.
The sessions will take place at 4 p.m. on weekdays and during the day Saturdays, running no longer than 90 minutes.
The exact time and days for sessions will depend on the number of players registered and their ages.
The priority is on practicing the fundamentals of baseball as well as conditioning to improve play and avoid injury. Live drills will take place as well as controlled scrimmages that simulate games.
The goal of these sessions will be player development, having fun and spending time outdoors this fall.
The Walla Walla Valley Baseball Club has developed a safety plan that can be viewed at http://bit.ly/WWVBC-SafetyPlan calling for social distancing, proper hygiene and following the state-approved protocols.
For more information email walla2baseball@gmail.com, or contact WWVBC President Andy Coleman at 509-520-1937.