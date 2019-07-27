YAKIMA — The Walla Walla Bruins rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to come from behind and defeat the University Titans, 4-2, here at Davis High School on Saturday afternoon in a first-round matchup of the American Legion baseball state championship tournament.

University had a 2-1 lead with two outs in the bottom of the sixth when Hunter Polley singled home Ian Kopf from second base to tie things up, with Bobby Holtzinger going from first to third.

The Titans had tried to get Kopf at the plate, enabling Polley to take second base on their attempt, and with two runners now in scoring position, Brady Knowles sent the next pitch back up the middle to score them both,

“I’m so proud of the kids, and the adjustments they had to make facing this really tough pitcher,” Bruins coach Jason Parsons said. “We could not figure him out, but we showed some resilience and fight.”

Will Kytola pitched all seven innings and bought the Bruins time to rally as he helped limit Univerisity to a run in the first and another in the fourth pitched on his way to a complete-game performance.

Kytola finished with two strikeouts against only two walks.

“Will did a great job for us on the bump,” Parsons said. “He held them at bay.”

Kopf sparked the sixth-inning rally with a one-out base hit, and Holtzinger singled into right field to keep it going.

A strikeout however had University poised to escape trouble, but Polley gave the Bruins new life.

The Bruins are back at it here tonight, facing the Kennewick Phantoms in a second-rounder starting at 7 p.m.

Walla Walla Bruins 4, University Titans 2

University1000100—253

Walla Walla000103x—481

Douglass and Madison. Kytola and Parish.

HR — none.

Hits — Uni: Marshall 2, Douglass, Madison, Heppner. WW: Kopf 2, Knowles 2, Zehner 2, Holtzinger, Polley.