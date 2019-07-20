An eight-run first inning helped boost the Walla Walla Bruins to clinch a spot in the state tournament today.

The Bruins defeated the Richland Knights for the second time in the district tournament, 9-6, here at Walla Walla Community College on Saturday.

The first three batters for the Bruins — Ethan Zehner, Casey Swanson and Joe Terry — all walked to start the bottom of the first inning, and then Bobby Holtzinger scored Zehner and Swanson with a two-run single for a 2-0 lead.

Terry and Holtzinger each would later score on another two-run single, this time by Hunter Polley, as the Bruins had a 4-0 lead with no outs.

Zeke Palomo was the ninth batter of the inning, and he would hit an RBI single and the Bruins returned to the top of their lineup.

Ethan Zehner came up for the second time in the inning and recorded an RBI single.

Swanson then chalked up another RBI with his a sacrifice fly, and Joe Terry scored the eighth run of the first inning on an RBI single.

But errors played a big factor in this game for the Bruins as they committed five of them, helping the Knights get back in the game.

Richland cut the Bruins lead in half in the second inning, and the Knights scored one run in each of the next two innings to bring their deficit down to 8-6.

The game was a stalemate for the next inning-and-a-half as both teams would get good pitching and defense to force short innings.

Joe Terry, after a stellar diving catch to force the third out in the top of the sixth inning, came up in the bottom half of the sixth and smacked an RBI single that extended the lead to 9-6.

That would be the final run of the game as the Bruins held off the Knights in the top of the seventh to secure the win.

“Our starting pitcher Ian Kopf after the first inning halfway started to settle in a little bit,” Bruins coach Jason Parsons said. “He seemed to get better as his outing went on, and then J.T McKenzie came in and shut the door for us which helped a lot.

“We struggled a little bit defensively, and it allowed them back in the ballgame,” Parsons added. “We were able to weather the storm, and in the end, we were able to make enough plays defensively to close it out.

“I’m thrilled for the kids, that we get to go to state again because last year we didn’t make it,” Parsons said. “We got knocked out in the district tournament, so getting to move on like this is a good feeling and I’m happy for the kids.”

The Bruins will play at 6 p.m. tomorrow at Warrior Field to determine whether they will have the third or fourth seed at state.

Walla Walla Bruins 9, Richland Knights 6

Richland0411000—691

Walla Walla800001x—9105

Selle, Ammerman (1) and Ricard; Kopf, McKenzie (5) and Chase

HR — none.

Hits — Richland: Craig, Ferguson 2, Zohn, Dame, Ammerman, Ricard, Henneman 2. Walla Walla: Zehner 2, Swanson, Terry 2, Holtzinger, McKenzie, Polley, Kytola, Palomo.