As the end of the 2019-20 ski season ended with an abrupt door slam courtesy of COVID-19, some wondered if there would even be a ski season for 2020-21.
Wonder no more.
You can get your skis waxed, snowboards tuned up and, once the snow flies, head for the hill, whichever one you want.
Idaho ski resorts have announced they will be open for business this year, pandemic be damned.
Rest assured, resorts are opening with health and safety top of mind.
They do not deny the coronavirus but rather, the mandates, restrictions and precautions they’ve put in place are meant to defy the pandemic and to give downhill thrill seekers a safe way to enjoy the great Idaho outdoors.
Here’s what you can expect at ski hills in Idaho.
BRUNDAGE MOUNTAINBrundage Mountain General Manager Ken Rider announced the resort’s preliminary operating plan in a letter to guests recently, outlining the resort’s priorities and key operational changes.
“This winter will look different because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but our plan is to do everything we can to be able to operate the entire season and deliver a great and safe experience on ‘The Best Snow in Idaho,’” said Rider. “Our focus and No. 1 priority is and will continue to be the health and safety of our employees, guests, and communities.”
At this point, Brundage Mountain’s plan is to not limit access to skiing and riding and to not require reservations.
If it becomes necessary to limit capacity at some point due to CDC or local health district guidance, Brundage Mountain’s goal would be to require advance sales and reservations on daily ticket products, but not for season passholders or Select Card holders.
TAMARACKOpening day is set for Dec. 11 with plans to operate daily through April 4, 2021, said a press release about the coming season.
New: Boundless Passes and Express Cards can be purchased online and picked up at one of the pickup boxes located throughout the resort by scanning the QR purchase code. Then, you can go straight to the lift any time you come to the resort.
To ensure you can ski whenever you want, you are encouraged to purchase a pass early, as they may be limited.
All Boundless passholders, Express Card holders, Indy Pass Holders and other resort exchanges will be guaranteed access to the lift every day this season. To ensure short lines and uncrowded slopes, traditional day passes may be constrained, especially on weekends and holidays.
Any guests booking lodging through Tamarack Resort Lodging Company with lodging/lift packages will be guaranteed access to the lifts.
Any member of the Idaho Hospital Association who is redeeming a voucher for a lift ticket will be guaranteed access to the lifts. Go to the website for details, tamarackidaho.com.
COVID-19 Refund Policy: Should the pandemic interrupt the season, Tamarack has developed policies for passholders. All 2019/2020 passholders (excluding 2020/2021 Boundless Passholders who purchased in February 2020) will receive one free day lift ticket during the 2020/2021 winter season ($100 value).
If Tamarack is unable to open or closes early as a result of a government mandated closure, all 2020-2021 Boundless Passholders will receive a rollover credit based on the date of the closure.
SUN VALLEYSun Valley is planning a traditional Thanksgiving Day Bald Mountain opening on Nov. 26, weather depending. Dollar Mountain will follow on Dec. 12.
With emphasis on health and safety, President and General Manager Tim Silva posted a letter to the website.
“The upcoming ski season may seem familiar in many ways and quite different in others,” he said.
Due to COVID-19, facial coverings in public spaces and indoors as well as social distancing will be de rigueur.
Day tickets may be limited to keep from over crowding the mountain on high-volume days, but they are not planning on using a reservation system or limiting Sun Valley pass holders or Epic Pass holders because “we are fortunate to be somewhat off the beaten path.”
Lodges and dining
“We plan to operate all of our on-mountain lodges and dining facilities this winter, with a few added safety measures,” said Silva in the posted letter.
Indoor seating will be reduced and additional outdoor dining options will be added as well as reservation systems for some venues and grab and go options “to assure appropriate distancing is maintained in our lodges.”
SnowSports lessons and guest services
Plan ahead and come ready to ski.
And, “if you wish to store items at the base areas, we will offer secure and sanitized bag check facilities outside the lodges. Equipment rentals will be available through online reservations. Our children’s and adult SnowSports offerings will continue on Dollar and Bald Mountain with an emphasis on pre-arranged private and limited group instruction.”
BOGUS BASINBogus Basin’s target opening date is Nov. 27 or earlier, no reservations will be required for season passholders, and more runs will have snowmaking.
Plan to use your car as your base lodge, for gear storage, breaks, etc., and group lesson programs are off for now.
Night skiing hours will expand which should allow visitors to spread out over the course of many hours.