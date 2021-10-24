MOOSE, Wyo. — Just nine months into 2021, Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park already has had its busiest year on record.
The park joins nearby Yellowstone in setting visitation records this year.
Grand Teton had almost 3.5 million recreation visits between January and September. The official count of 3,493,937 topped 2018’s full-year record by 2,786, park officials said in a statement Wednesday.
The increased tourism has meant more traffic. Trail use is up 29% from 2019 and 49% from 2016.
Visitors are seeing the park at different times of the year. More are visiting during March, April and May, park officials said.
Summertime remains hectic, though, with this past July the busiest in park history.
Yellowstone officials announced earlier that the park just north of Grand Teton got almost 4.5 million recreation visits through September. This is the first year Yellowstone has seen more than 4 million visitors.
Yellowstone had just under 4 million visits in 2016. Visits to both Yellowstone and Grand Teton were down somewhat in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.